Roadmap 2023: Samsung Electronics America

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: David Phelps, Head of Product Management, Display Division at Samsung Electronics America (opens in new tab)

2022 was an exciting year for Samsung thanks to larger-than-life installations and notable new product launches that challenged expectations set for the digital signage space. From stadium revitalizations for Citi Field and Minute Maid Park to partnerships with Amazon Studios and GRUBBRR, we recognize how these extraordinary collaborations deliver impactful results. Each passing year is an opportunity to showcase a diverse portfolio of displays equipped with innovative tools that deliver dynamic and immersive experiences. Stunning, all-in-one products known for technological achievement like Kiosk, The Wall, and the Interactive Pro have given us a reputation for excellence, and now our sights are set on a successful 2023.

2023 is a call to maintain high standards by providing not only the biggest and boldest, but the right fit for any space with limitless customization." —David Phelps, Head of Product Management, Display Division at Samsung Electronics America

This year, we want to place our focus on offerings that stand the test of time. We understand the value of staying on top of emerging trends and how interactivity can come in various shapes and forms, and we take those beliefs into product development. We are constantly working to not only stay ahead of the curve but to lead the pack with vibrant product lineups that make a lasting impression. With every installation, Samsung redefines what seamless displays can achieve and how digital signage is a movement for captivating, seamless communication that entertains as much as it informs. For every vertical, Samsung aims to strengthen connections between users and deliver more compatibility, flexibility, quality, and overall efficiency. 2023 is a call to maintain high standards by providing not only the biggest and boldest, but the right fit for any space with limitless customization.