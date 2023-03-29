Roadmap 2023: Renkus-Heinz

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Ralph Heinz, Chief Technology Officer at Renkus-Heinz (opens in new tab)

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve made strategic decisions to reinvent and reinvest internally so that Renkus-Heinz comes out of these challenging times even stronger. One recent trend we’re excited about is the return of live events and concerts, and our ICLive X lineup is a perfect fit for production companies and event management. It’s easy to deploy, economically feasible, and just makes fundamental sense for making live productions easier and more profitable.

On the installed sound front, our award-winning UBX passive column loudspeakers began shipping in January, and it’s already clear to us that UBX is going to be one of our highlights for 2023. The product is certainly groundbreaking—its unique coverage pattern provides a level of consistent front-to-back coverage that was previously only available in active digital beam-steering arrays like our ICONYX family. We’ve already had a lot of positive feedback and interest from integrators about UBX, and given the wealth of opportunities for passive column loudspeakers, UBX will be a key focus for us this year and beyond.

Last, but by no means least, something really exciting that we’re doing in 2023 is launching an all-new UniBeam algorithm for use in our BeamWare software. This update will make all our steerable products, which are already the easiest to use on the market, even easier to use. Our ICONYX family of digitally steerable arrays remains our flagship, and we’re always working to increase steering capabilities and add applications. We think customers will be thrilled with the improved workflow and coverage capabilities. There’s even more on our roadmap we can’t talk about yet, but we have a lot of compelling advancements in the works and are genuinely excited for what 2023 has in store for our customers.