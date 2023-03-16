Roadmap 2023: Logitech B2B

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Scott Wharton, Vice President and General Manager at Logitech B2B (opens in new tab)

As predicted, hybrid work is here to stay, and 2023 is our chance to reimagine what work can be. This is a huge opportunity for us at Logitech, where we have been empowering remote and hybrid work for years already. We’ve seen teams struggle to collaborate and replicate the experience of being in person, so we’ve been leading with our suite of hardware, software, and services specifically designed for distributed teams. And we can do it better than ever before: more collaboratively, more productively, and maybe even with a lot more fun.

In 2023, we’ll continue to innovate on ways to eliminate the subpar experience that remote workers face when meeting with their in-office colleagues." —Scott Wharton, Vice President and General Manager at Logitech B2B

In 2023, companies who will win in the hybrid world will be those who are relentless champions of human connection and collaboration, empowering users with the right tools to keep them healthy, work on their own terms, and have an equal voice at the table. That’s why one of our top focus areas is equitable meetings, and why we developed Logitech Sight, our AI-powered camera that helps remote employees feel like they’re actually seated at the table.

In 2023, we’ll continue to innovate on ways to eliminate the subpar experience that remote workers face when meeting with their in-office colleagues.

At Logitech, experimentation and iteration is the name of the game. For instance, we recently introduced Brio 305 and Brio 505—new iterations of our highly popular Brio webcam with features uniquely designed for hybrid workers.

Looking ahead to this year, we will continue to ensure our innovative tech reflects the new logic of work we’re championing—where people are no longer human resources but key stakeholders, where people are empowered to work from anywhere, where companies promote physical and mental wellbeing, and where we collectively create the right environment for collaboration.