Roadmap 2023: Leon Speakers

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Noah Kaplan, Founder and President of Leon Speakers, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2023 Roadmap. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Noah Kaplan, Founder and President of Leon Speakers
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Noah Kaplan, Founder and President of Leon Speakers (opens in new tab)

In 2023, Leon Speakers stays true to its mission of leading by design and pushing the boundaries when it comes to commercial and residential AV solutions that integrate technology in beautiful ways. Thoughtful customizations can significantly elevate a space, adding interest and value to every project. This year, Leon is excited to make its design-forward options even more accessible to systems integrators, designers, architects, and consumers.

Using built-to-match sound bars; custom-finished Edge Media Frames; FrameBars designed to match art TVs; and custom options for grille fabrics, wood, and paint finishes—Leon can turn any TV into a work of art in 2023." —Noah Kaplan, Founder and President of Leon Speakers

Almost a century after the television was invented, we don’t believe anyone should have to settle for plastic television screens and awkwardly placed sound bars hanging bare on the wall. By developing furnishings for TV and speaker installations with as much attention to detail as the decor around it, Leon provides high-quality and aesthetically pleasing custom AV solutions that enhance the home or business interior instead of detracting from it. Using built-to-match sound bars; custom-finished Edge Media Frames; FrameBars designed to match art TVs; and custom options for grille fabrics, wood, and paint finishes—Leon can turn any TV into a work of art in 2023.

This year, Leon also adds a range of useful tools to help pros unleash their creativity. Our design-centric professional sales tools, Brand Book, and Sample Finish Kit; our new designer and artist collaborations; and our updated product lines will inspire the tech, design, and build communities as we deliver distinctive AV solutions to their luxury clientele. Finally, as part of our ongoing commitment to quality craftsmanship, all of our products will continue to be made here in the USA.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.