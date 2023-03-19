Roadmap 2023: Leon Speakers

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Noah Kaplan, Founder and President of Leon Speakers (opens in new tab)

In 2023, Leon Speakers stays true to its mission of leading by design and pushing the boundaries when it comes to commercial and residential AV solutions that integrate technology in beautiful ways. Thoughtful customizations can significantly elevate a space, adding interest and value to every project. This year, Leon is excited to make its design-forward options even more accessible to systems integrators, designers, architects, and consumers.

Almost a century after the television was invented, we don’t believe anyone should have to settle for plastic television screens and awkwardly placed sound bars hanging bare on the wall. By developing furnishings for TV and speaker installations with as much attention to detail as the decor around it, Leon provides high-quality and aesthetically pleasing custom AV solutions that enhance the home or business interior instead of detracting from it. Using built-to-match sound bars; custom-finished Edge Media Frames; FrameBars designed to match art TVs; and custom options for grille fabrics, wood, and paint finishes—Leon can turn any TV into a work of art in 2023.

This year, Leon also adds a range of useful tools to help pros unleash their creativity. Our design-centric professional sales tools, Brand Book, and Sample Finish Kit; our new designer and artist collaborations; and our updated product lines will inspire the tech, design, and build communities as we deliver distinctive AV solutions to their luxury clientele. Finally, as part of our ongoing commitment to quality craftsmanship, all of our products will continue to be made here in the USA.