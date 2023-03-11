Roadmap 2023: Bose Professional

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Adam Shulman, Market Category Lead, Installed Systems Business at Bose Professional (opens in new tab)

The value of an AV system is more than just the quality of the products; it’s about the entire customer experience and how it extends beyond

great products into all aspects of doing business with a manufacturer throughout the entire journey.

Our role as a manufacturer is to make it obvious how components fit together for easy setup and operation while delivering optimal performance." —Adam Shulman, Market Category Lead, Installed Systems Business at Bose Professional

Founded in the belief that innovation begins with exploration, at Bose Professional we’re dedicated to delivering the simplest path to an incredible audio experience—whether it’s a crystal-clear video conference call that gets the whole team on the same page or audio-enhanced spaces in hotels, retail stores, and houses of worship. We help to build unforgettable audio experiences.

How is this done? By listening to the customer and our partners and discovering how to make systems that are easier to design and assemble from electronics and controls to loudspeakers and amplifiers. Our role as a manufacturer is to make it obvious how components fit together for easy setup and operation while delivering optimal performance. For us, this is a continuing education, enabling us to understand how our solutions—and our people—can support and add value from the start of a project to when the doors open.