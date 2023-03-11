Roadmap 2023: Bose Professional

Adam Shulman, Market Category Lead, Installed Systems Business at Bose Professional, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2023 Roadmap. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Adam Shulman, Market Category Lead, Installed Systems Business at Bose Professional (opens in new tab)

The value of an AV system is more than just the quality of the products; it’s about the entire customer experience and how it extends beyond
great products into all aspects of doing business with a manufacturer throughout the entire journey.

Our role as a manufacturer is to make it obvious how components fit together for easy setup and operation while delivering optimal performance." —Adam Shulman, Market Category Lead, Installed Systems Business at Bose Professional

Founded in the belief that innovation begins with exploration, at Bose Professional we’re dedicated to delivering the simplest path to an incredible audio experience—whether it’s a crystal-clear video conference call that gets the whole team on the same page or audio-enhanced spaces in hotels, retail stores, and houses of worship. We help to build unforgettable audio experiences. 

How is this done? By listening to the customer and our partners and discovering how to make systems that are easier to design and assemble from electronics and controls to loudspeakers and amplifiers. Our role as a manufacturer is to make it obvious how components fit together for easy setup and operation while delivering optimal performance. For us, this is a continuing education, enabling us to understand how our solutions—and our people—can support and add value from the start of a project to when the doors open.

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.