Roadmap 2023: Blaze Audio

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Kevin Wilkin, Executive Sales Director, North America at Blaze Audio (opens in new tab)

As a leader in the pro audio manufacturing industry, Blaze Audio is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AV technology. Our brand is synonymous with intuitive design, powerful technology, and cost-effectiveness, allowing us to outperform even the most established players in the pro audio space.

Our recent explosive growth is just the beginning of what promises to be an epic year for Blaze Audio in 2023. We are poised for dramatic revenue growth, a significant expansion of our staff, and a strategic expansion of our sales channels into Canada and Latin America. Our new administrative office in Newtown, Pennsylvania will serve as the hub of our operations in the Americas and will be staffed with top talent from the industry.

We are also investing heavily in our back-end systems, streamlining our ERP ecosystem, and maturing our logistics operations to better serve our customers. We are expanding our customer service team to ensure that we are always easy to do business with, and we are proud to have kept our entire product line in stock since day one. This is a testament to our commitment to earning the trust of our customers and partners.

At Infocomm 2023, we will unveil a range of exciting new products, including our flagship series of performance audio loudspeakers. These loudspeakers will redefine how such products are used in performance spaces, and we have already received overwhelmingly positive feedback from early adopters.

At the heart of Blaze Audio’s success is our company culture. We prioritize high trust, high accountability, and a healthy team environment where everyone has a stake in the company’s success. This approach has allowed us to maintain the entrepreneurial spirit of a startup while maturing into a larger company. We are dedicated to being a disruptive force in the industry and a trusted partner to our customers and integrators.