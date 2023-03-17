Roadmap 2023: Audinate

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Patrick Prothe, Director of Marketing at Audinate (opens in new tab)

2023 is going to be an exciting year for Audinate. We will continue focusing on hardware- and software-related offerings throughout the year. We’re currently seeing all-time high adoption of Dante in the pro AV market, with more than 3,500 products available. To increase the availability of our hardware modules, we’re continuing to diversify our component portfolio to prevent future supply chain bottlenecks. For example, the Brooklyn 3 audio networking module is now shipping in volume. The module is a pin-compatible replacement for Dante Brooklyn 2 while also providing support for future Dante features.

We’re also seeing rapid growth in Dante AV, our family of video solutions comprising hardware and software products that serve the needs of in-house video distribution (Dante AV Ultra) and H.26x streaming (Dante AV-H). Audinate’s video products are rapidly gaining adoption within the AV-over-IP market, with 26 OEMs currently licensed and developing and delivering video-enabled products to end users.

On the software side, our focus is extending the adoption of the Dante Enabled Platform and, by extension, the “Dante Ready” option. Dante Enabled Platform is a software implementation of our industry-leading AV-over-IP solution, supporting AV products implemented on Linux running on commodity x86 and Arm processors. Dante Enabled Platform launched approximately two years ago, and there are already over 100 manufacturers in the process of deploying it. Dante Ready is an optional feature for products made using the Dante Embedded Platform that allows end users to purchase and add audio channels to a device after initial purchase, enabling customers to upgrade as needed.

Our strategy over time is to provide more software and services that add value to Dante networks. Dante Domain Manager, our software for monitoring and managing Dante networks, is an excellent example of that strategy.