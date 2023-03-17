Roadmap 2023: Audinate

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Patrick Prothe, Director of Marketing at Audinate, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2023 Roadmap. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Patrick Prothe, Director of Marketing at Audinate
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Patrick Prothe, Director of Marketing at Audinate (opens in new tab)

2023 is going to be an exciting year for Audinate. We will continue focusing on hardware- and software-related offerings throughout the year. We’re currently seeing all-time high adoption of Dante in the pro AV market, with more than 3,500 products available. To increase the availability of our hardware modules, we’re continuing to diversify our component portfolio to prevent future supply chain bottlenecks. For example, the Brooklyn 3 audio networking module is now shipping in volume. The module is a pin-compatible replacement for Dante Brooklyn 2 while also providing support for future Dante features. 

2023 is going to be an exciting year for Audinate. We will continue focusing on hardware- and software-related offerings throughout the year." —Patrick Prothe, Director of Marketing at Audinate

We’re also seeing rapid growth in Dante AV, our family of video solutions comprising hardware and software products that serve the needs of in-house video distribution (Dante AV Ultra) and H.26x streaming (Dante AV-H). Audinate’s video products are rapidly gaining adoption within the AV-over-IP market, with 26 OEMs currently licensed and developing and delivering video-enabled products to end users.

On the software side, our focus is extending the adoption of the Dante Enabled Platform and, by extension, the “Dante Ready” option. Dante Enabled Platform is a software implementation of our industry-leading AV-over-IP solution, supporting AV products implemented on Linux running on commodity x86 and Arm processors. Dante Enabled Platform launched approximately two years ago, and there are already over 100 manufacturers in the process of deploying it. Dante Ready is an optional feature for products made using the Dante Embedded Platform that allows end users to purchase and add audio channels to a device after initial purchase, enabling customers to upgrade as needed.

Our strategy over time is to provide more software and services that add value to Dante networks. Dante Domain Manager, our software for monitoring and managing Dante networks, is an excellent example of that strategy.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.