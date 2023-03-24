Roadmap 2023: AIMS Alliance

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Andrew Starks, Director of Product Management for Macnica and AIMS Marketing Work Group Chair

The IPMX roadmap, which is publicly on display on JT-NM’s website, continues to guide the growing number of engineers and companies that are behind IPMX.

For 2023, we expect to reach the few remaining critical milestones required for the widespread adoption of IPMX as a fully interoperable open standard in pro AV. At ISE, we debuted HDCP interoperability with IPMX’s HKEP protocol, and the final specifications for FEC are soon to follow. With these two items, the bulk AV-over-IP use cases are covered with multi-vendor IPMX-compliant hardware and software. This is in addition to the many use cases, especially for live events and dvLED applications, that IPMX is uniquely suited to handle. That is why we anticipate that several major pro AV and technology companies will make IPMX-related announcements in 2023, as happened in 2022.