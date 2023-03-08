Roadmap 2023: Absen

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Frank Ren, Chief Technology Officer at Absen (opens in new tab)

2022 was a year where the AV industry roared back to life. Going into 2023, the expectation is further growth, as more in-person events occur and people are able to see products in a traditional way.

Absen’s award-winning flip-chip COB product Clear Cobalt (CL) series has become one of our key ultra-fine-pitch product solutions and will continue to bring clear, non-reflective, highly consistent, and reliable display with HDR support, high contrast ratio, and vivid color performance to the market. CL0.9 V2 pitch is already released and CL0.7 V2 will finally be released in the second quarter of 2023. New HC Series will also get a 0.7-mm-pixel-pitch version as well. You can learn more about our new product, KL COB V2, during our spring launch in March 2023.

2023 will be a big year for the industry, and Absen is poised to demonstrate our mission of making the world shine through our products, our people, and our commitment to excellence." —Frank Ren, Chief Technology Officer at Absen

Virtual studio will continue to be an area of opportunity for growth, with Absen releasing new products dedicated for this burgeoning industry. In late 2022 we released the PR Series, a professional LED display solution for virtual production with best in-camera performance, high refresh, high frame rate, and color consistency. This series will receive 1.5-, 1.9-, 2.5-, 3.9-, and 5.2-mm-pixel-pitch options, and will be available later this year. For rental and staging solutions, our award-winning touring solution VN series adds a 3.9 Pro version, while the JP Pro Series also receives an JP8 Pro version, which features ultra-high transparency for outdoor applications.

Enterprise and education markets are continuing to grow, and our Absenicon 3.0 all-in-one solution is at the forefront of this growth. 2023 will also see the launch of the Absenicon X2, featuring COB technology and 2K FHD capability for greater visual performance. It will also have optional interactive touch and wireless mirroring.

