PSNI PVP Update: Netgear

Ahead of the 2020 PSNI Global Evolve Marketing Summit, we sat down with the organization's Preferred Vendor Partners to hear about their latest offerings for integrators.

Interview with John Henkel, Pro AV Product Marketing Manager, Netgear.

AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

JOHN HENKEL: Netgear's pro AV line of switches includes a wide range of switches for all types of AV over IP installations: both 1Gb to 10Gb. Our switch line includes half-rack width, full-rack width, and even a 2RU modular switch—the M4300-96X—that accommodates a wide variety of cards. And our partners at DVIGear and ZeeVee offer a nifty HDMI encoder module for our 96X switch that allows you to encode 4 HDMI streams using SDVoE technology right there at the switch—no need for external encoders.

Netgear M4300-96X

I think what’s even more valuable to the PSNI audience is our pro AV design engineering team. Our AV-trained sales engineers will help you determine the proper switch and network topology for your pro AV install. They work with you before, during, and after to ensure you have the proper network design. They are available around the world and, best of all, this is a completely free service. No other switch manufacturer gives you this kind of attention.

Check out AV Technology's review of the Netgear M4300.

AVN: How can integrators partner with you on case studies?

JH: Easy ... email me at jhenkel@netgear.com . We are always looking for great case studies—these are good for you, and good for us, too.

We can help gather all the details and write it up for approval. And don’t forget about the photos! Photos are a must as they really help sell the case study—especially useful are before/after photos.

For more information on the PSNI Global Alliance, visit psni.org.