Projectors Designed for Multiple Education Environments

To maximize learning and productivity, clear, bright visuals with minimal noise are essential. Panasonic Connect’s projectors are an excellent choice for learning environments, with a projector portfolio perfect for large lecture halls and auditoriums, all the way to portable projectors for smaller classrooms and huddle rooms, offering whisper-quiet operation without sacrificing image quality.

The PT-CMZ50 Ultra-Short Throw LCD Laser Projector delivers exceptionally bright visuals without shadowing. Tailored for educational environments, the PT-CMZ50 projector delivers an expansive 80-inch image from approximately 1cm (1/3 in.), allowing presenters to share information without worrying about on-screen shadows or being blinded by light from the lens. With a shift to bright LED lighting, the PT-CMZ50 projector’s laser light source delivers 5,200lm with 3,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast, while WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution makes the fine text easy to read. And with widescreen content becoming popular, the PT-CMZ50 supports 2560 x 1080 (21:9) and 3240 x 1080 (27:9) input signals, as well as 4K input signals, making it ideal for classrooms or lecture halls using solutions such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Images appear approximately within a second after the projector is powered on, which is accomplished with a CEC command-compatible HDMI signal. An HDMI output is included for connection to a second projector if desired. For simple wireless projection, it works with Panasonic Connect’s PressIT Wireless Presentation System or the AJ-WM50 Series Wireless Module. The PT-CMZ50 projector installs easily from the ceiling or using optional wall mounts, including the new ET-WBC100, a lightweight wall-mount system. Ensuring simple and easy adjustment, image improvements are performed via remote control using Digital Zoom Extender and Image Shift function, while the powered focus feature easily allows for center screen and periphery fine-tuning after installation. The PT-CMZ50 projector’s compact body and whisper-quiet 26 dB operation blend into many education venues, limiting distractions.

For sustainability and reliability, the PT-CMZ50 projector’s new high-efficiency optical engine improves watts-per-lumen efficiency by about 25% over comparable lamp-based short-throw models, while the light source and filter do not require maintenance for 20,000 hours, reducing cost, waste, and labor.

The PT-FRQ60U 1-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE 4K Laser Projector is a 6,000-lumen 1-Chip DLP 4K laser projector that meets the need for ultra-fine resolution. Due to the rising demand for higher onscreen resolution, Panasonic Connect has added Quad Pixel Drive to its proven 1-Chip DLP laser projection technology to produce a sharp, crisp detailed 4K image. The PT-FRQ60 projector’s ability to reproduce crisp 4K images is ideal for education venues, while also supporting high-speed frame rates with minimal latency, creating an impressive sense of realism with the finest details and textures resulting in smooth, grid-less images. The projector is compact, lightweight and feature a 2.0x optical zoom to increase throw-distance range for easy, flexible 360-degree installation.

The PT-FRQ60U includes two HDMI inputs supporting CEC commands from compatible devices; and an easy-to-integrate DIGITAL LINK connection for 4K video and control-signal transmission over long distances. Pre-activated Geometry Manager Pro upgrade kits enable automatic, simultaneous multiscreen calibration that streamlines edge-blending and projection-mapping installations, while the Remote Preview Lite function allows content to be checked remotely via a PC. Multi Monitoring & Control Software streamlines maintenance and optional Early Warning functions prevent unexpected downtime.

The PT-FRQ50 1-Chip 4K SOLID SHINE laser projector offers the same great features as the PT-FRQ60, but at 5,200lm of brightness.

The PT-VMZ71 Series Portable LCD Laser Projector meets the emerging need for more and smaller huddle rooms and collaboration spaces. The PT-VMZ71 Series, with four WUXGA and two WXGA resolution models ranging from 5,200-7,000 lm and high 3,000,000:1 contrast, is ideal for well-lit classrooms and hybrid learning environments, as well as new workspaces and meeting rooms needing interactive, easy collaboration. This means it not only delivers striking visuals in meeting and classroom spaces to create visually attractive presentations, but the compact body size is easy to install and fits anywhere. The PT-VMZ71 Series replaces the current PT-VMZ60 Series with improved brightness and functionality while retaining the same lightweight and compact body, weighing just 15.87 lbs.

Designed for smooth and effective communication, the PT-VMZ71 Series supports 4K input signals, has a flexible 1.6x optical zoom and HDMI terminals compatible with CEC command signals for easy use with a single remote controller for all compatible AV equipment. A wide range of collaboration options include optional wireless projection and powered USB to easily share a variety of media to the big screen. To reduce running costs and enhance reliability, the PT-VMZ71 Series features Panasonic Connect’s laser light source and Eco Filter that does not require replacement for 20,000 hours.