Projection Products You Need to See at ISE 2019

Each year, ISE is home to thousands of pro AV product launches. Here are the projection products you need to see at the 2019 show.
Digital Projection TITAN Laser
Stand 1-F70
A legend is reborn! Unbelievably bright and powerful 3-Chip Laser Projector with a surprisingly affordable price tag. The Titan Laser delivers 37,000/32,000 (WUXGA/4K-UHD) lumens from a relatively compact chassis.
Christie Digital D4K40-RGB
Stand 1-H70
Featuring TruLife electronics and RealLaser illumination, the Christie D4K40-RGB projector produces over 90 percent of the Rec. 2020 color space for lifelike visuals. The projector weighs less than half of its closest competitor.
Casio Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree Projector
Stand 1-M40
Casio’s Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree Projector boasts 4,000 lumens, 1.7x zoom lens, WUXGA resolution, Quick Connection compatibility, and the R-Hybrid Light Source, the company’s next-generation, mercury-free light source.
BenQ LU951ST Short-Throw BlueCore laser projector
Stand 1-N10
The BenQ LU951ST Short-Throw BlueCore laser projector delivers WUXGA images with pristine DLP picture quality, providing 20,000 hours of guaranteed maintenance-free high brightness.
Canon 4K5020Z 4K Projector
Stand 1-N30
In a package Canon describes as the world’s most compact and lightweight chassis yet, the 4K5020Z installation projector delivers 4K resolution and 5,000 lumens of brightness. This interchangeable-lens projector enables unrivaled image quality thanks to the newly developed RS-SL07RST, a 4K lens that uses Canon’s most advanced lens glass, for powerful and accurate optics.
Da-Lite Parallax 2.3 Thin
Stand 2-C50
The latest in Ambient Light Rejecting screen technology, Parallax 2.3 presents a bright, glare-free image with lower output and laser projectors. Available in fixed frame options for large-scale installations.
InFocus INL3148HD
Stand 2-B60
The INL3148HD laser projector is ideal for conference rooms, featuring support for wireless and casting, 5,000 lumens, 1920 x 1080 HD resolution and 30,000 hours of lamp life backed by a Quantum Color Engine.