Projection Products You Need to See at ISE 2019

Image 1 of 7 TITAN 37000 WU Digital Projection TITAN Laser Stand 1-F70 A legend is reborn! Unbelievably bright and powerful 3-Chip Laser Projector with a surprisingly affordable price tag. The Titan Laser delivers 37,000/32,000 (WUXGA/4K-UHD) lumens from a relatively compact chassis.

Image 2 of 7 D4K40-RGB Christie Digital D4K40-RGB Stand 1-H70 Featuring TruLife electronics and RealLaser illumination, the Christie D4K40-RGB projector produces over 90 percent of the Rec. 2020 color space for lifelike visuals. The projector weighs less than half of its closest competitor.

Image 3 of 7 XJ-S400UN Casio Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree Projector Stand 1-M40 Casio’s Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree Projector boasts 4,000 lumens, 1.7x zoom lens, WUXGA resolution, Quick Connection compatibility, and the R-Hybrid Light Source, the company’s next-generation, mercury-free light source.

Image 4 of 7 LU951ST BenQ LU951ST Short-Throw BlueCore laser projector Stand 1-N10 The BenQ LU951ST Short-Throw BlueCore laser projector delivers WUXGA images with pristine DLP picture quality, providing 20,000 hours of guaranteed maintenance-free high brightness.

Image 5 of 7 4K5020Z Canon 4K5020Z 4K Projector Stand 1-N30 In a package Canon describes as the world’s most compact and lightweight chassis yet, the 4K5020Z installation projector delivers 4K resolution and 5,000 lumens of brightness. This interchangeable-lens projector enables unrivaled image quality thanks to the newly developed RS-SL07RST, a 4K lens that uses Canon’s most advanced lens glass, for powerful and accurate optics.

Image 6 of 7 Parallax 2.3 Thin Da-Lite Parallax 2.3 Thin Stand 2-C50 The latest in Ambient Light Rejecting screen technology, Parallax 2.3 presents a bright, glare-free image with lower output and laser projectors. Available in fixed frame options for large-scale installations.