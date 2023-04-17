On Workplace 3.X: Peerless-AV

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Robert Meiner, Technical Sales Engineer at Peerless-AV (opens in new tab)

As meeting and working in person was no longer an option due to the COVID-19 pandemic, corporate offices around the world were forced to create a completely remote work environment. Since then, many businesses and offices have completely shifted their business model, ultimately offering a version of a hybrid work to their employees.

While hybrid work offers immense flexibility to employees and employers alike, it has completely shifted the typical work culture and the way companies connect and communicate with each other and clients. Many businesses are now opting for digital solutions that replicate the typical in-person meeting space we are used to in order to create that “face time” rapport.

The days of the typical boardroom are dwindling, and instead, businesses must focus on how to see every virtual face in the room at once, instead of the number of people the space can fit." —Robert Meiner, Technical Sales Engineer at Peerless-AV

With this change comes needs in new technologies/offerings as well as a shift in how businesses plan office spaces, meeting rooms, et cetera. The days of the typical boardroom are dwindling, and instead, businesses must focus on how to see every virtual face in the room at once, instead of the number of people the space can fit.

Over the past few years, innovators in the AV industry have created a variety of different solutions that meet the needs of hybrid business models. As hybrid work starts to become more the norm, we can expect to see a completely new corporate meeting space. This can include installing larger digital displays that account for virtual employees and downsizing the typical conference room and table.

A recent installation at a world-renowned university tackled this issue head-on to turn the standard lecture hall into a virtual space. This virtual space now includes a custom dvLED video wall—among other essential AV solutions—that allows up to 96 students to be seen in the same manner. Corporations can take this model of hybrid corporate meeting spaces and scale it down to their needs to keep up with the changing work culture.