On Workplace 3.X: Jupiter Systems

George Astacio Jr., Regional Sales Manager, Client Experiences at Jupiter Systems shares insight for ensuring meeting equity and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: George Astacio Jr., Regional Sales Manager, Client Experiences at Jupiter Systems

The work-from-anywhere model offers many advantages for both companies and employees. Companies are reducing real estate costs while gaining productivity from their workforce, and employees now have a better work/life balance. Hybrid work is here and now and no longer the future; we must embrace it. We now see an acceleration and emergence of manufacturers creating technology that increases flexibility, collaboration, and meeting equity. The AV industry focuses on video conference room designs, collaboration, and meeting spaces. Innovation leaders like Microsoft, Zoom, Jabra, Logitech, and Jupiter Systems are creating technologies that allow for better meeting equity both in the office and working from home. 

"The challenge faced by these executives is if these spaces are not designed correctly, it could lead to a decrease of inclusion and performance, along with a decline in employee retention." —George Astacio Jr., Regional Sales Manager, Client Experiences at Jupiter Systems

Technology innovation advances continue with room cameras and video conference software platforms that utilize artificial intelligence (AI). These technologies enhance meeting analytics, presentation delivery, and engagement. We are also seeing the emergence of 21:9 ultra-wide displays, which provide 33 percent more screen space and a more natural way of viewing data. 

Every day we speak with executives and IT departments who are responsible for attaining and retaining employees. The commonality is looking at new technologies incorporating easy-to-use systems, flexibility, meeting ergonomics, and creating spaces that improve productivity. There is not a one-size-fits-all solution for designing these spaces. Exploring a strategy is difficult; these spaces have much to consider. These models must allow for better communication, problem-solving, and socialization. These workflows are changing for the better. 

Work from anywhere has the potential to offer employees better work-life balance along with flexibility. The challenge faced by these executives is if these spaces are not designed correctly, it could lead to a decrease of inclusion and performance, along with a decline in employee retention. We may see improved employee wellness, engagement, and retention if done correctly.

