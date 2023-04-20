On Workplace 3.X: Extron

Joe da Silva, Vice President of Marketing at Extron shares insight for ensuring meeting equity and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Organizations are continually rethinking how to leverage their physical space and technology to best empower their workforce. As hybrid work models are adopted, maintaining excellent collaboration, regardless of where employees are, remains paramount. Hybrid employees need access to familiar, job-specific tools regardless of their physical location. They need to be seen and heard in meetings without technology getting in the way.

These new rooms must be built for collaboration—not only within the room but across distances." —Joe da Silva, Vice President of Marketing at Extron

There is a crucial human connection that must be maintained across distances and among a broad spectrum of technologies. Extron recognizes the importance of this connection and works with companies to make sure our enterprise technologies are in place to facilitate collaboration in every space.

Traditional spaces are designed around how many seats can fit within the space. In these rooms, essential AV infrastructure included the basics: audio and video sources, projectors, displays, and control interfaces, just to name a few. For the most part, these rooms were designed to host any type of meeting for any group.

Today’s hybrid offices have fewer day-to-day employees in the office, so we have the freedom to rethink these traditional spaces to targeted, feature-rich conference rooms based on, among other things, job function.

These new rooms must be built for collaboration—not only within the room but across distances. These spaces can be smaller and fitted with AV technology focused on the specific needs of the user or group. Here, the human connection comes into play, as individual needs are met with meeting experiences tailored to specific job duties, with tools available in each room that connect people to their work, presentations, and peers on a whole new level.

