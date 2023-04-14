On Workplace 3.X: Bose Professional

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Andy Kyte, Senior Product Manager, Commercial Audio at Bose Professional (opens in new tab)

Both integrators and IT managers continue to face challenges, whether it’s due to our ever-changing economic climate or the culture around work. It’s understandable why the value of time continues to increase, requiring them to look for ways to improve efficiencies and ultimately provide a higher return on effort invested.

Manufacturers who provide both system design and support—throughout the installation and after—help reduce project complexity since they understand the whole picture." —Andy Kyte, Senior Product Manager, Commercial Audio at Bose Professional

One way to realize this is to streamline the number of manufacturers for a project, especially if the project covers multiple spaces within a building or venue. Reducing the number of equipment sources means potentially fewer people to engage with and manage, streamlines component delivery schedules, reduces the amount of planning needed to ensure compatibility, and can even streamline the installation schedule. Manufacturers who provide both system design and support—throughout the installation and after—help reduce project complexity since they understand the whole picture.

We’re all looking to make 2023 a success, and for many that requires us to understand how the challenges integrators and IT managers face are evolving. Whether it’s a need to outfit meeting rooms or upgrade public spaces, providing solutions and the tools to monitor and manage these systems gives the depth of resources needed to streamline efforts and gain efficiencies. From product offerings to system design to installation support, manufacturers with expertise in a variety of disciplines provide a cohesive experience, ensuring that the return on effort invested increases.