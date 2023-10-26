On Visualization Technologies: Peerless-AV

Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales, North America and APAC at Peerless-AV shares insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales, North America and APAC at Peerless-AV

When AV decision makers are planning for their next purchase, they need to keep in mind the power of using digital signage to create immersive experiences and increase ROI.

For example, in the case of advertising, the average American is usually exposed to 4,000 to 10,000 advertisements a day. A captivating visual presentation—possible with high-quality digital signage—can be the key to creating a memorable experience and standing out amongst the noise. Static signage is no longer enough when it comes to public, out-of-home advertising.

Recall jumps to 55 percent when viewing outdoor digital billboards in particular, proving both the effectiveness and importance of digital signage when it comes to advertising." —Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales, North America and APAC at Peerless-AV

We can expect to see an even steeper rise in digitized out-of-home advertising with upgraded digital signage solutions, which save brands both time and money compared to static signage that needs frequent, manual updating and is less eye-catching. 

Outdoor-certified displays, kiosks in shopping centers, dvLED video walls in public transportation, and digital billboards are just a few spaces where digital signage can be used to catch the attention of passersby and communicate immersive messages in just a few moments. In fact, recall jumps to 55 percent when viewing outdoor digital billboards in particular, proving both the effectiveness and importance of digital signage when it comes to advertising. Having high brightness, high-resolution imagery, and a durable solution built to withstand elements can ensure digital signage maintains its quality and aesthetic appeal for long-term, effective usage. We can expect to see businesses upgrading displays that prioritize high power efficiency, lightweight solutions, and interactive capabilities.

