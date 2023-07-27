On Streaming: Shure

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for planning to integrate the next-gen streaming media ecosystem.

Thought Leader: Vanessa Jensen, Senior Market Development Specialist at Shure

With the hybrid working and learning models here to stay, the need for clear communication technology that fosters collaboration and promotes your message is critical. Having the right audio technologies is the key to unlocking productivity, problem-solving, and potential for employees, end users, and customers. Given the prevalence of streaming in nearly every facet of our lives, we know that viewers will tolerate poor video a lot longer than poor audio before tuning out. Good sound is important!

What is needed is a high-quality suite of audio devices that can be customized and scaled to meet the needs of any streaming environment." —Vanessa Jensen, Senior Market Development Specialist at Shure

A successful streaming media environment requires audio solutions that provide high-quality audio for all participants, regardless of location. Whether broadcasting from your home office with a personal USB device, or in a meeting room or classroom with an installed system, a successful streaming media environment incorporates technology that enables clear communication with minimal configuration for the user. To create a productive streaming media environment, choose a solution that allows the listener to focus on your voice and limits any background or room noise disturbances. Additional features such as automatic gain control and onboard presets can simplify operation for the user.

What is needed is a high-quality suite of audio devices that can be customized and scaled to meet the needs of any streaming environment. A solution that offers seamless connectivity and compatibility with leading streaming platforms, will ensure your message is heard loud and clear, boosting engagement and productivity overall.

[15 AV/IT Thought Leaders On Streaming]