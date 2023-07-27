On Streaming: Hall Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for planning to integrate the next-gen streaming media ecosystem.

Thought Leader: Ken Eagle, Vice President of Technology at Hall Technologies

Electronic Pan-Tilt-Zoom (EPTZ) cameras are a hot commodity for live streaming in education, corporate, and many other sectors. These cameras offer a range of benefits, including high-quality video, easy installation, and remote-control functionality.

One of the primary applications of EPTZ cameras is in education. These cameras can be used in a classroom setting to capture lectures, presentations, and discussions. They offer a wide field of view, allowing the camera to capture the entire classroom, including the teacher and students. This makes it easier for remote learners to feel as if they are in the classroom and can participate in the learning experience. Additionally, EPTZ cameras, like our HT-CAM-4KEPTZ, have auto-tracking and omni-directional mics that allow for a more inclusive experience for participants.

EPTZ cameras can be installed quickly and easily, without the need for additional wiring or cabling." —Ken Eagle, Vice President of Technology at Hall Technologies

In the corporate sector, EPTZ cameras are being used for live streaming during meetings and conferences. These cameras can be placed in conference rooms, allowing remote employees to participate in meetings as if they were in the same room. EPTZ cameras can also be used to capture product demonstrations, interviews, and training sessions. They offer high-quality video, making it easy to see and hear the presenter clearly.

EPTZ cameras are also being used in other sectors, such as healthcare, where they are being used to stream surgeries and other medical procedures. This allows medical professionals to learn from the procedures and improve their skills.

One of the main advantages of EPTZ cameras is their easy installation. These cameras can be installed quickly and easily, without the need for additional wiring or cabling. Additionally, EPTZ cameras can be controlled remotely, allowing users to adjust the camera settings, such as zoom and pan, from a remote location.

With EPTZ cameras, participants can experience more engaging collaborations, connectivity, and enriched communications.

