On Streaming: Crestron

Thought Leader: Josh Carlson, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Crestron

With regard to commercial applications, there are several in which a streaming media ecosystem comes into play: entertainment, sports, and esports gaming; meeting spaces such as conference rooms, classrooms, lecture halls, and active learning centers; government applications such as command and control; medical applications; and more.

While some applications may require the same technology, the approaches vary. A conference room or classroom may have BYOD options, only requiring one or a few monitors and a single microphone system. This setup may use an existing PC and require simple point-to-point content distribution to accommodate in-person participants or—as is now very commonly the case—require networked AV (AV over IP) for hybrid applications.

High resolution is key when it comes to creating a quality experience for attendees." —Josh Carlson, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Crestron

Command and control centers usually require a video wall for the main display of various feeds, utilize a robust server and audio system, and often require a military-grade AV-over-IP solution to ensure all content is secure at the highest level. That content must feed to multiple locations in real-time for mission-critical scenarios.

One “must-have” in these applications is ultra-low latency that minimizes lagging response times (which means instantaneous communication), providing a seamless, engaging, and interactive experience.

A second necessity is control and AV over IP with enterprise- or security-grade solutions that work with existing infrastructures while adhering to protocols and ensuring all content and data are safe.

Third, high resolution is key when it comes to creating a quality experience for attendees. Esports, for example, may require stunning, instant video content at a high frame rate, supporting resolutions of up to 4K or even 8K in order to create a unique, memorable, and engaging experience for all attendees.

And finally, there is also a need for excellent audio quality. Compromised audio signals negatively affect (or, conversely, positively affect) interactions with an audience. It can also impact productivity, as when attendees can’t hear presenters, valuable info is lost.

