On Streaming: Artist Connection

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for planning to integrate the next-gen streaming media ecosystem.

Thought Leader: Jon Reichbach, Chief Executive Officer at Artist Connection

Creating a successful streaming ecosystem comes down to three things: security, access, and quality. Many streaming services fall short in one of these areas. Aside from service dropouts and buffering, AV quality is perhaps the most frustrating aspect of any streaming system.

A next-generation streaming ecosystem is required to solve for the growing demand for better-quality AV from streaming content providers. Streaming newcomer Artist Connection by Streamsoft is a premium streaming platform built on Amazon AWS. It supports up to 4K video and all common immersive audio formats for mobile or home theater.

A next-generation streaming ecosystem is required to solve for the growing demand for better-quality AV from streaming content providers." —Jon Reichbach, Chief Executive Officer at Artist Connection

Marrying high-resolution video and immersive audio is a first for any streaming service. That’s why manufacturers are taking note of this technology. For example, in cooperation with Sony, Streamsoft co-developed the 360 Reality Audio Live application—a new online service that delivers immersive live streaming experiences. Audiences can experience real-time online performances as well as past live concerts in a realistic way, as if they were front and center at the venue.

The Artist Connection app supports several different streaming applications for commercial use. For example, music venues can monetize premium concert streams that marry immersive audio and high-res video. Record labels can release content in immersive audio and hi-res video as a one-time buy or use Artist Connection to create their own custom subscription model. Even audio-video manufacturers can use Artist Connection as a bespoke, premium streaming platform to demonstrate and deliver immersive and hi-res streaming content to show their product capabilities at their absolute best. Streaming immersive, hi-res content helps venues, labels, and manufacturers deliver something better, fulfill the demand for premium content, and create new revenue streams for commercial streaming applications.

[15 AV/IT Thought Leaders On Streaming]