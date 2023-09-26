On Next-Gen Audio: Listen Technologies

Carrie Kaumans, Corporate Channel Marketing Manager at Listen Technologies shares insight into trends and best practices for implementing next-gen audio into meeting spaces and classrooms.

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for implementing next-gen audio into meeting spaces and classrooms.

When it comes to audio best practices, first, consider the needs and preferences of your audience. Are any audience members hard of hearing? Will they need an interpreter? Will they be sitting, standing, moving around a space, or looking at a screen?

Second, ensure audio clarity and coverage by testing from various locations within the space. Listen for any potential challenges posed by HVAC systems, room acoustics, or background noise. Arrange seats or position speakers strategically to ensure clear audio for all listeners. If people need to step out of the space temporarily, ensure they can still hear the audio effectively.

Keep cables and wires organized and away from sources of electrical or electromagnetic interference." —Carrie Kaumans, Corporate Channel Marketing Manager at Listen Technologies

Third, make sure that clear audio is accessible to all attendees. Assistive listening devices can assist individuals with hearing loss, overcome distance-related challenges, reduce the impact of background noise, and compensate for poor acoustics. They can also enhance the audio experience for everyone in distracting environments. Explore various options such as FM band, infrared, or audio-over-Wi-Fi systems, which cater to the unique communication and audio needs of different venues and participants, including those engaged in audio conferencing.

Fourth, invest in high-quality microphones and speakers to ensure optimal sound reproduction. Test and calibrate the equipment to deliver clear and balanced audio. Consider using directional microphones for capturing speakers’ voices effectively, especially in environments with significant background noise.

And finally, take steps to minimize potential audio interference. Keep cables and wires organized and away from sources of electrical or electromagnetic interference. Properly position microphones and speakers to avoid feedback loops or audio distortion.

Providing clear and accessible audio enhances the overall experience for your audience, facilitates effective communication, and ensures that your message is effectively delivered. By considering these best practices and implementing them appropriately, you can create an engaging experience. 

