On Hybrid Work 2024: AVer

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: James Salter, Senior Vice President of Marketing at AVer Information USA

Effective communication and collaboration are the cornerstones of success for modern organizations. The conference room serves as an epicenter of communication. As the day-to-day for many workplaces has shifted and more companies embrace hybrid work, office dynamics have shifted. After all, video conferencing technologies have made virtual meetings almost as good as in-person meetings. One thing that doesn’t change, however, is the need to meet. Therefore, there’s still a need for conventional conference rooms.

Artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities address many common challenges with remote and hybrid meeting attendees. Several AI enhancements, including automatic framing, participant framing, people counting, audio fencing, and presentation tracking enhance the overall user experience." —James Salter, Senior Vice President of Marketing at AVer Information USA

A conference room layout merits attention to detail because the decisions made within the room are often important and impactful. The room can be one of the most elaborate rooms in an office, combining trendy furniture, cutting-edge technology, and bold discord. It should reflect a company’s brand, strength, and confidence. In essence, a conference room serves a purpose beyond meetings. It fosters collaboration, enhances productivity and represents a company’s brand image.

Video conferencing cameras are one of the most important components of conference room technology—and will continue to be impactful well into the future. A camera connects in-person meeting participants with virtual participants to create a hybrid setting. The cameras aim to emulate face-to-face interactions, but it’s important for the quality and functions of conferencing cameras to allow for equal exposure and consider that not everyone is in the same physical space. Today’s advancements in video conferencing technology enable users to incorporate different camera angles and positions into conference spaces to greatly increase meeting quality for remote participants.

As the demand for video conferencing grows, the technology continues to advance in productive ways. Specifically, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities address many common challenges with remote and hybrid meeting attendees. Several AI enhancements, including automatic framing, participant framing, people counting, audio fencing, and presentation tracking enhance the overall user experience.