On Higher Ed Tech: SDVoE Alliance

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

Thought Leader: Justin Kennington, President of SDVoE Alliance (opens in new tab)

The pandemic forced a shift to remote learning for most higher education institutions. As a result, higher education facilities have invested significantly in new technology to support hybrid and flexible learning. Technology managers have shifted their thinking away from traditional technology operations to create a more standardized and interoperable learning environment to support faculty, staff, and students. For universities to stay on the cutting edge of technology, they need to integrate adaptable technology to support an agile mindset as needs and use cases are constantly changing.

Higher education facilities need an interoperable solution with a standardized interface." —Justin Kennington, President of SDVoE Alliance

Higher education facilities demand flexibility in a standardized solution. Over the last year, many educational institutions have been affected by rising technology costs and a lack of availability. As a result, they have been forced to move away from a standardized approach. In many cases, the budget can be a driving factor. Regardless, higher education facilities need an interoperable solution with a standardized interface. A standardized interface increases user satisfaction and reduces training costs. For example, if a higher education facility selects a particular vendor this year, but the cost increases and requires them to choose a different vendor next year, technology needs to accommodate these driving factors. With SDVoE technology, the solutions that are purchased today are going to work with the technology that is purchased tomorrow. Together, the SDVoE Alliance and its members have provided an interoperable approach that promotes standardization among higher education facilities.

Additionally, higher education facilities need available solutions. Traditionally, installations are completed during the summer. As a result, higher education facilities need technology to arrive on time to accommodate strict installation timelines. The SDVoE Alliance is powered by the BlueRiver ASIC from Semtech, a Steering Member of the SDVoE Alliance. Today, more than 85 percent of SDVoE members can ship products within two weeks, enabling SDVoE Alliance member companies to meet customer delivery demands amid ongoing supply chain disruptions.