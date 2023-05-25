On Higher Ed Tech: Kramer

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Kristen Garner, Director of Business Development, North America Education Sales at Kramer shares insight into designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Kristen Garner, Director of Business Development, North America Education Sales at Kramer
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

Thought Leader: Kristen Garner, Director of Business Development, North America Education Sales at Kramer

Today’s most important trend is accessibility. Modern students need to be able to connect to learning experiences both in the classroom and remotely, during or after class. So, agile campuses must accommodate the streaming, broadcasting, and capturing of teaching sessions for students to autonomously access through multiple platforms. 

Upskilling educators, standardizing user experiences, and providing prompt helpdesk services will minimize disruption and empower lecturers to harness the tech to its full potential." —Kristen Garner, Director of Business Development, North America Education Sales at Kramer

As a result, the classroom of the future must be an ultra-flexible space that offers both traditional lecture-style experiences and immersive audio-visual sessions that power sense-based learning opportunities. Augmented reality (AR) enables educators to craft more effective experiences for different learners, optimized to the needs and preferences of each individual. 

Technologies like AR, artificial intelligence (AI), and the metaverse are already permeating some campus landscapes and lessons where they fit the curriculum or teaching style. As students will drive the speed of adoption, educators must investigate their values, needs, and expectations. If immersion has become a day-to-day part of their lives, such as via VR gaming headsets, it’s likely they’ll soon demand similar classroom experiences, too. 

In the same way that some math exams now allow calculators, these new technologies may even fundamentally transform how students learn and apply their knowledge. Understanding concepts will be necessary—after all, math students still need to grasp mental arithmetic—but tech may help to streamline learning processes and reduce their mental toll. Instead, the focus may turn to learning how to best collaborate with tools like AI to achieve desired outcomes. 

But as technology accelerates, we still need to ensure it’s practical enough for everyday teachers. Like the best inventions, new learning tools must seep into the background until we can’t remember life without them, rather than become an extravagant distraction. Upskilling educators, standardizing user experiences, and providing prompt helpdesk services will minimize disruption and empower lecturers to harness the tech to its full potential.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.