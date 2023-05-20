On Higher Ed Tech: HP

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Genevive Ammar, Head of Marketing at HP shares insight into designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Genevive Ammar, Head of Marketing at HP
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

Thought Leader: Genevive Ammar, Head of Marketing at HP

Over the last three years, students have had ample time to adjust from sitting in a large lecture hall to joining lectures in a video conferencing forum. However, for students pursuing higher education in the vocational market—a market expected to grow by nearly 10 percent in the next decade—this can get a little more challenging; how can hands-on training and experience be optimized in a remote or hybrid environment?

Connected learning points are revolutionizing the way students and teachers experience learning, bringing a new level of accessibility, flexibility, and engagement to vocational education and training." —Genevive Ammar, Head of Marketing at HP

Some of the world’s largest institutions are addressing this growing need. Australia’s leading provider of vocational training, Technical and Further Education New South Wales (TAFE NSW) serves over 500,000 students with a world-class, digitally enabled campus, utilizing technology from Poly to transform the future of education. TAFE NSW utilizes what are called connected learning points (CLP), which create simulations and virtual reality experiences to offer a wider range of practical, flexible, and accessible learning opportunities to students and employers across regional NSW. Using the Poly Studio Room Kits for Microsoft Teams Rooms, paired with 24/7 support, TAFE NSW was able to offer a scalable, adaptable, and interoperable solution that was compatible with Microsoft Teams and accessible to over 200 CLP locations. With Poly’s innovative features such as group framing, automatic speaker tracking, and NoiseBlockAI technology, students and teachers can enjoy a seamless and immersive learning experience.

The connected learning points are equipped with multiple cameras, high-quality audio, and a microphone that can pick up the teacher’s voice from anywhere in the room. Large screens enable teachers to keep a connection with students on one screen while sharing teaching and learning resources on the other—meanwhile students receive a professional and engaging learning experience.

These connected learning points are revolutionizing the way students and teachers experience learning, bringing a new level of accessibility, flexibility, and engagement to vocational education and training.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.