On Higher Ed Tech: HP

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

Thought Leader: Genevive Ammar, Head of Marketing at HP

Over the last three years, students have had ample time to adjust from sitting in a large lecture hall to joining lectures in a video conferencing forum. However, for students pursuing higher education in the vocational market—a market expected to grow by nearly 10 percent in the next decade—this can get a little more challenging; how can hands-on training and experience be optimized in a remote or hybrid environment?

Connected learning points are revolutionizing the way students and teachers experience learning, bringing a new level of accessibility, flexibility, and engagement to vocational education and training." —Genevive Ammar, Head of Marketing at HP

Some of the world’s largest institutions are addressing this growing need. Australia’s leading provider of vocational training, Technical and Further Education New South Wales (TAFE NSW) serves over 500,000 students with a world-class, digitally enabled campus, utilizing technology from Poly to transform the future of education. TAFE NSW utilizes what are called connected learning points (CLP), which create simulations and virtual reality experiences to offer a wider range of practical, flexible, and accessible learning opportunities to students and employers across regional NSW. Using the Poly Studio Room Kits for Microsoft Teams Rooms, paired with 24/7 support, TAFE NSW was able to offer a scalable, adaptable, and interoperable solution that was compatible with Microsoft Teams and accessible to over 200 CLP locations. With Poly’s innovative features such as group framing, automatic speaker tracking, and NoiseBlockAI technology, students and teachers can enjoy a seamless and immersive learning experience.

The connected learning points are equipped with multiple cameras, high-quality audio, and a microphone that can pick up the teacher’s voice from anywhere in the room. Large screens enable teachers to keep a connection with students on one screen while sharing teaching and learning resources on the other—meanwhile students receive a professional and engaging learning experience.

