On Higher Ed Tech: 22Miles

By Cindy Davis
Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles shares insight into designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

Thought Leader: Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles

Planning learning spaces for the future isn’t about packing every available technology into every classroom; it’s about balancing efficiency and flexibility. Space management software and infrastructure are central to that goal.

The campus of the future needs a variety of spaces to support differing teaching styles, and likewise, administrators and facility managers must have a simple way to match classes with the right spaces. Technology managers need analytics to assess usage and plan support. Space management software makes aligning pedagogy and physical environment much more feasible—but it’s even more important for handling the other collaboration requirements of higher education programs. 

A comprehensive space management strategy lets you maximize the campus you have and plan for the campus you need next." —Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles

Supporting spontaneous gatherings is an important tech management priority; ad hoc collaboration, student-driven exploration, and extra-curricular events are the heart of campus life. Students and instructors should be able to easily find a space equipped with the resources they need, book it on demand, and navigate to their reserved location. Any reserved space that isn’t actually in use should be automatically released back into inventory. A digital signage display, kiosk, or web- or app-based room booking system—paired with wayfinding and room signage or sensors for check-in—allows you to automate space reservations across campus.

Automated space reservation systems help ensure existing spaces are used with maximum efficiency. They also help tech and facility managers plan. For example, they can use backend analytics to uncover preferences for room size, technology capabilities, and location. A comprehensive space management strategy lets you maximize the campus you have and plan for the campus you need next.

Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.