On Higher Ed Tech: 22Miles

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

Thought Leader: Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles

Planning learning spaces for the future isn’t about packing every available technology into every classroom; it’s about balancing efficiency and flexibility. Space management software and infrastructure are central to that goal.

The campus of the future needs a variety of spaces to support differing teaching styles, and likewise, administrators and facility managers must have a simple way to match classes with the right spaces. Technology managers need analytics to assess usage and plan support. Space management software makes aligning pedagogy and physical environment much more feasible—but it’s even more important for handling the other collaboration requirements of higher education programs.

A comprehensive space management strategy lets you maximize the campus you have and plan for the campus you need next." —Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles

Supporting spontaneous gatherings is an important tech management priority; ad hoc collaboration, student-driven exploration, and extra-curricular events are the heart of campus life. Students and instructors should be able to easily find a space equipped with the resources they need, book it on demand, and navigate to their reserved location. Any reserved space that isn’t actually in use should be automatically released back into inventory. A digital signage display, kiosk, or web- or app-based room booking system—paired with wayfinding and room signage or sensors for check-in—allows you to automate space reservations across campus.

Automated space reservation systems help ensure existing spaces are used with maximum efficiency. They also help tech and facility managers plan. For example, they can use backend analytics to uncover preferences for room size, technology capabilities, and location. A comprehensive space management strategy lets you maximize the campus you have and plan for the campus you need next.