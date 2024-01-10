On Esports: Magnifi

AVT Question: Please share insight into setting up an esports program within higher education at any level, including the technologies that make a difference and the elements that create an immersive experience for athletes and spectators alike.

Thought Leader: Daniel Evans, Senior Vice President of Sales at Magnifi

Competition in the esports industry is growing, and sponsors and fans are looking to engage with gamers and teams through more immersive and action-oriented experiences. One of the major advancements is AI-driven tools, which provide gamer creators and developers with rapid scalability, automation, and real-time and intuitive features, making it easier to create high-quality and visually engaging gameplay footage and sports highlights. This allows content producers, developers, streamers, or esports teams to focus on game strategy rather than the laborious tasks of editing and post-producing hours of gameplay footage.

AI has applications for use across the entire esports production process, from generating content to creating non-player characters (NPCs) with humanlike intelligence—all ultimately driving sports and fan engagement." —Daniel Evans, Senior Vice President of Sales at Magnifi

There are also opportunities for AI to address the rapidly growing localization market, allowing creators to reach a larger and more diverse global audience with translated content. AI-drive algorithms can help creators generate living-world environments that are expansive, respond to players’ actions, and provide a fully immersive experience.

AI-driven tools also provide advances in marketing strategies and tactics, creating more monetization opportunities through automated branding and cross-channel publishing, among others. As fan bases desire more personalized and engaging experiences, global marketers are paying attention to the way AI can help them optimize their campaigns, create customized content, and build relationships in the esports and gaming communities. AI algorithms also offer predictive analysis for market and data insights and user behavior.

AI has applications for use across the entire esports production process, from generating content to creating non-player characters (NPCs) with humanlike intelligence—all ultimately driving sports and fan engagement. AI use cases in the esports industry are vast, driving the industry to new heights and providing unique and immersive gaming experiences to players at every turn and on every device. AI’s ability to automate repetitive tasks, analyze large amounts of data faster than humans, and streamline processes makes it a true game changer that is reshaping the way games are developed, experienced, and enjoyed.

[On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders]

[On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders]

[On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders]