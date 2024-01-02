On Esports: Absen

Jarred Halenkamp, Sales Engineer at Absen shares insight into setting up an esports program in higher education.

AVT Question: Please share insight into setting up an esports program within higher education at any level, including the technologies that make a difference and the elements that create an immersive experience for athletes and spectators alike.

DvLED (direct-view LED) technology, when integrated by industry leaders like Absen, is essential in the world of esports and has the potential to transform esports events into unparalleled experiences. Absen, as a renowned manufacturer of LED display solutions, has played a pivotal role in advancing the esports landscape. Their cutting-edge displays offer superior visual performance, boasting high resolution, fast refresh rates, and vibrant colors. This level of visual clarity and precision provides a competitive advantage to players, enabling them to make quick, accurate decisions in the heat of the game.

By providing players with the best tools, creating an immersive experience for spectators, and embracing responsible technology, dvLED can be the catalyst for a positive change in esports events, solidifying its position as the premier entertainment experience in the digital age." —Jarred Halenkamp, Sales Engineer at Absen

DvLED displays not only enhance the player experience but also offer remarkable benefits to spectators. These displays can create captivating, expansive video walls, immersing the audience in the gaming action. This immersive environment can convert casual viewers into passionate fans, driving engagement and fostering growth in the esports community. We should be committed to providing a dynamic and captivating experience for spectators.

DvLED technology offers a high degree of flexibility in display configurations. Players and teams can have customized setups that cater to their specific needs and preferences, promoting player comfort and peak performance. Moreover, dedication to responsible sourcing and energy-efficient design ensures a more sustainable approach to dvLED technology, mitigating the environmental impact.

In summary, leadership in the esports world demands a deep understanding of the necessity and transformative potential of dvLED technology, especially when partnering with industry innovators like Absen. By providing players with the best tools, creating an immersive experience for spectators, and embracing responsible technology, dvLED can be the catalyst for a positive change in esports events, solidifying its position as the premier entertainment experience in the digital age.

