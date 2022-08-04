On AV Control 2.0: NETGEAR

AVT Question: Please share insight into the importance of AV control in today’s environment and what to expect in the near future. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: John Henkel, Director of SMB Product Marketing at NETGEAR (opens in new tab)

Think back just a decade ago when you had to visit each classroom or conference room to see if the AV equipment was ready to go or when a problem arose. A lot of time and effort. Now, thanks to an IP-based infrastructure, the need to visit each and every AV conference room, lecture hall, or even auditorium, is reduced.

AV over IP’s ability to easily add more and more AV as needed, having products that scale and configure easily and are centrally controllable is key." —John Henkel, Director of SMB Product Marketing at NETGEAR

Having most everything on the network means powerful troubleshooting, PoE resets, and more are right there at your fingertips with a cloud-based control and monitoring solution. Of course, NETGEAR sells switches and wireless access points, so help ensure every area is connected either through a wired connection or fast, robust WiFi 6. And cloud-based management tools like our Insight for non-AV switches and wireless access points, and the new Engage Controller for the AV Line switches, offer the user the ability to see and troubleshoot the network from a remote location.

And as a bit of a sidebar to control, with AV over IP’s ability to easily add more and more AV as needed, having products that scale and configure easily and are centrally controllable is key.

