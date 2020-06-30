New Issue of Digital Signage Magazine Available - June 2020

This issue of Digital Signage Magazine delves into the emotional aspect of content creation. Too often, we overthink the technical aspect of digital signage and forget the powerful emotions it can invoke. Those feelings, according to experts from Epson and more, can bring about brand loyalty.



The June 2020 issue of Digital Signage Magazine can be downloaded here and it includes:

The inside story of a major digital signage renovation at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots

A case study detailing the installation of hundreds of digital signage displays at Russia’s Sheremetyevo Intl. Airport

The winners of our Best of Show Special Editions Awards

A product showcase with the latest LED-focused solutions from companies like Absen, Planar, Peerless-AV, and more

