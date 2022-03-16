March 22nd – Join Us for “Harnessing the Accelerated AV/IT Digital Transformation”

In partnership with Sony Corporation’s B2B division and its partners, AV Technology has designed two panels to discuss how to successfully implement holistic workplace management and the role of a managed service ecosystem.

The workplace and workforce have changed. Learn about the end-to-end ecosystem that helps manage the devices, workforce, and workplaces from anywhere: schedule hot desks, hoteling and meeting rooms, communications via “digital signage,” and collect data to make informed decisions.

But at what cost? This panel also discusses the KPIs and how an investment in workplace management ecosystem pays off.

THE PANEL:

Corrie Brannan, Director of Channel & Partners, Skykit

Cindy Davis, Content Director, AV Technology (moderator)

Andrew Gildin, VP, Global Channel Sales, Korbyt

Thomas Philippart de Foy, EVP Product Innovation, Appspace

Rich Ventura, VP of B2B, Sony Electronics Professional Solutions Americas

REGISTER NOW!

The past couple of years have catapulted the need to migrate to the cloud and have left many flat-footed without an end-to-end management infrastructure. Whether NOCs, installation and service, or content creation and management, a perfect storm have created a clear need for managed services.

But what do various managed service models look like today? This panel comprises experts from companies which offer or contribute to the managed services model. Reduction in costs, potential points of failure, ease of broad remote access, and budget considerations will be discussed.

THE PANEL:

Cindy Davis, Content Director, AV Technology (moderator)

Tony Green, VP of Business Development, Snap Install

Karen Klosinski, VP Products & Solutions, AVI-SPL

Jay Leedy, Head of Business Development, B2B, Sony Electronics Corporation

Bryan Meszaros, CEO, OpenEye Global

REGISTER NOW!