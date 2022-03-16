March 22nd – Join Us for “Harnessing the Accelerated AV/IT Digital Transformation”

By ( , ) published

Expert panelists take a deep-dive in two sessions: Digital Workplace Management, and The Managed Services Ecosystem

Sony Panel
(Image credit: Future)

March 22nd – Join Us for “Harnessing the Accelerated AV/IT Digital Transformation” REGISTER NOW

In partnership with Sony Corporation’s B2B division and its partners, AV Technology has designed two panels to discuss how to successfully implement holistic workplace management and the role of a managed service ecosystem.

Discussion Panel 1: Digital Workplace Management

The workplace and workforce have changed. Learn about the end-to-end ecosystem that helps manage the devices, workforce, and workplaces from anywhere: schedule hot desks, hoteling and meeting rooms, communications via “digital signage,” and collect data to make informed decisions.

But at what cost? This panel also discusses the KPIs and how an investment in workplace management ecosystem pays off. 

THE PANEL:

Corrie Brannan, Director of Channel & Partners, Skykit

Cindy Davis, Content Director, AV Technology (moderator)

Andrew Gildin, VP, Global Channel Sales, Korbyt

Thomas Philippart de Foy, EVP Product Innovation, Appspace

Rich Ventura, VP of B2B, Sony Electronics Professional Solutions Americas

REGISTER NOW!

Discussion Panel 2: The Managed Services Ecosystem

The past couple of years have catapulted the need to migrate to the cloud and have left many flat-footed without an end-to-end management infrastructure. Whether NOCs, installation and service, or content creation and management, a perfect storm have created a clear need for managed services.

But what do various managed service models look like today? This panel comprises experts from companies which offer or contribute to the managed services model. Reduction in costs, potential points of failure, ease of broad remote access, and budget considerations will be discussed.

THE PANEL:

Cindy Davis, Content Director, AV Technology (moderator)

Tony Green, VP of Business Development, Snap Install

Karen Klosinski, VP Products & Solutions, AVI-SPL

Jay Leedy, Head of Business Development, B2B, Sony Electronics Corporation

Bryan Meszaros, CEO, OpenEye Global

REGISTER NOW!

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.