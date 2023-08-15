Integrated Unified Communications Engages Employees and Connects Global Clients

Headquartered in Jalisco, Mexico, Grupo PSA has been dedicated to the cultivation, production and distribution of high-quality products containing blue agave—a popular plant known for its role as the base ingredient of tequila—for more than five generations. With blue agave at the center of its business, the operations are based on a vertical business model that begins with the cultivation process at the production plant in western Mexico.

Grupo PSA built its new corporate offices in the luxurious city of Zapopan situated in the Guadalajaran metropolitan area. The new space is ideal to host clients and facilitate employees’ transportation for those regularly traveling in and out of the country.

The new meeting space was designed with a fully integrated communication system to interact fluidly and seamlessly in meetings with global clients, suppliers, and collaborators in real time.

Focus on Audio

Grupo PSA entrusted the project to Estudio Ala Arquitectos, the architecture bureau in charge of the space design; and Tomcat, the AV technology integration company that developed the audiovisual solution with intuitive control and integrated collaboration tools.

The Tomcat team made audio the primary focus of the project and turned to Bose Professional in choosing the DesignMax loudspeakers, both for performance and sleek design. The black in-ceiling loudspeakers are imperceptible, blending with the dark color of the walls and high ceiling. The audio solution was completed utilizing the Bose Professional PowerShare PS602 amplifier to power the loudspeakers, while the Bose Professional ControlSpace EX-440C digital processor controls the audio signal.

Fernando Rodríguez, audio, video, and control specialist at TomCat, was pleased with the Bose Professional solution. “The DesignMax loudspeakers were ideal for this meeting room,” shared Rodríguez. “Their aesthetics and slim profile help them disappear while delivering a superb audio performance.”

Tomcat then added a Shure beamforming ceiling microphone, Epson laser projector and 100-inch Screen Innovations screen, and Logitech PTZ conference camera that sits superimposed on a totem that accentuates the design style of the room. The Extron room control uses a touchscreen hidden in the beautiful table that combines wood and black stone, and a Lutron lighting control system rounds out the full system.

Grupo PSA also installed a distributed audio solution in the employee lounge, with Bose Professional DesignMax loudspeakers located on the outdoor terrace, in the office work area, and the elevator corridors, providing employees and guests with an ambiance of relaxing music. Completing the solution, a PM4250N amplifier powers the audio processing and a ControlSpace CC-64 offers a simple and logical sound system interface.

Grupo PSA’s corporate meeting room is a perfect example of the convergence between aesthetic design, functional beauty, and cutting-edge audiovisual technology. Global business partners now communicate with Grupo PSA easily and clearly, and are impressed by what they are able to see and hear, even when participants are thousands of miles away.

Manuel Cáliz, marketing director for Grupo PSA, was impressed with the Bose Professional technology that transformed the office into an efficient and functional space to conduct virtual business meetings.

“I’m a big fan of Bose products, and it only seemed natural that Bose should be part of our amazing workplace project,” stated Cáliz. “We only wanted premium firms that would provide us with absolute confidence in their ability and deliver supreme quality.”

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

Convergence of High Aesthetics and Functionality

Employee satisfaction remains high amongst all meeting space users with the elegant design and easy-to-use, integrated unified communications system. Employees can connect their tablet or laptop and choose the video conferencing platform they prefer. In as few as three clicks, they are online and connected with clients in Asia, North America, or Europe.

“We trust Bose Professional because of their technical support from start to finish,” said Rodríguez. “Their willingness to collaborate and their commitment to bring cutting-edge technology to Mexico ensures we have the technology needed to create superior AV solutions.”

