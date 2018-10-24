Gearing Up for NYDSW

Thousands of digital signage industry leaders and hundreds of out of home media owners, media planners, creative agencies, retailers, architects, and investors—all thirsty for knowledge—will come together the week of October 29 for New York Digital Signage Week (NYDSW).

The week-long series of events—an initiative first put together in 2012 by the publisher and event organizer, the Ministry of New Media—will once again include dozens of concurrent events, tours, and receptions.

"These are exciting times for the digital signage industry—the explosion of retail screen networks and the conversion of classic OOH sites to Digital Out Of Home create a myriad of new opportunities for media owners, agencies, advertisers, and—of course—investors," said Russ Curry, managing director, Ministry of New Media. "We are delighted to be working with so many incredible partners to bring the decision makers in the industry together for a week of networking, learning and seeing the newest products available."

We asked the question, "What are #AVTweeps expecting to be the biggest hits during NYDSW?" and you gave us your answers.

“NYDSW is such a jam-packed week filled with education and networking. It’s a nice half-way point in the year between DSE events, so it provides us with an opportunity to check in with the industry, and make sure our DSE 2019 conference program is aligned with what is happening in the digital signage world. I especially enjoy the DSF Breakfast, the Daily DOOH Investor’s Conference, and the DPAA media summit. It’s sure to be a very productive week.”

—Andrea Varrone, Show Director, Digital Signage Expo and Co-Founder, Women of Digital Signage

"The numerous events that take place throughout the week offer up a chance to experience different aspects of the industry—from the DSF Coffee and Controversy event to SEGD’s Xlab and of course the Barco and Comqi Showcases. There is a lot to take in! There is energy and a senses of celebration for the industry. We're all there to discover something new, listen to the experience shared by a fellow colleague, or have an opportunity to share a pint and form a new relationship."

—Bryan Meszaros, CEO and Founder, OpenEye Global and President, SEGD

“There’s a lot to look forward to at this year’s NYDSW. Personally, I’ll be attending Fun in the Sign—a reception put on by AVIXA Women's NYC Metro Group and Women of Digital Signage—and the LG Tech Tour, as well as BrightSign’s Halloween Happy Hour. But I am most excited about the Coffee and Controversy breakfast at Google’s NY headquarters with our CEO Jeff Hastings, Beth Warren and Chris Riegel. It’s going to be a fun conversation!”

—Ann Holland, VP of Marketing, BrightSign

“LG is pleased to be participating in New York Digital Signage Week once again with our LG Tech Tour. It’s been so exciting to see this week grow as the industry continues to innovate and expand, and we can’t wait to reconnect with business partners, integrators, and customers alike to show off LG’s highly-acclaimed commercial display solutions. This year, we have added LG solar panels and enterprise mobile solutions to our roadshow alongside the industry’s broadest portfolio of commercial display solutions.”

—Garry Wicka, Head of Marketing, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions

“Today’s organizations are looking for the right technology to enable a better experience—be it an office lobby, experience center, or retail space. Bezel-free and touch-enabled video walls are quickly becoming the go-to technology for these spaces as they can help engage visitors and users from first interaction. At NYDSW, we’re excited to see—and showcase—how advancements in video walls are helping to transform the way people experience and interact with content to drive decisions.

—Hannah Grap, VP of Marketing, Prysm

“NYDSW is the perfect time to connect with colleagues in the industry and learn more about various projects throughout the year. I’m also excited for ANC to formally unveil the new digital media network at Pier 17 in Seaport District NYC. This is a project ANC worked hard on over the past year, and I can’t wait to give the digital signage community a closer look.”

—Chris Mascatello, Executive Vice President, ANC

“Each year, we are now getting 30 or more events—ranging from major conferences, showcases, award ceremonies, open houses, product launches, live broadcasts, and breakfast debates. The industry obviously wants an easier way for people to cheaply and quickly get together and New York Digital Signage Week is now seen as the way to do that.”

—Adrian Cotterill, Editor in Chief, Daily DOOH

