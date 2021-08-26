Futuristic Inspiration Center with 46 Connected Displays

PPDS has installed its exclusive range of Philips interactive digital signage and videowall solutions inside leading Dutch wholesaler, Technische Unie’s, new, state-of-the-art, 4,843-square-foot Inspiration Center. PPDS worked with Technische Unie, one of the Netherland’s largest wholesalers, to create a more sustainable and efficient working space, plus immediate access to information on its products and services.

Technische Unie wanted to create a venue equipped to educate and inspire its industry partners on ways to run their businesses smarter, while also providing a space for customers to learn about and more easily discover the latest offers from the hundreds of available suppliers. (Image credit: PPDS)

Based in Eindhoven, Technische Unie, has been a driving force in the progression of businesses across every industry since 1880. Working with more than 700 suppliers worldwide, stocking an impressive 280,000 items, this Dutch giant offers a wide range of technical installation materials for housing, utility, industry, government, healthcare, and retail.

Like PPDS, a key pillar to its business strategy focuses heavily on sustainability (including recycling) not just in its own business, but for the industries and partners it serves, 24/7, 365 days a year.

To be and remain competitive, more and more industrial companies are switching to smart techniques and smart factories, and Technische Unie wanted to create a venue equipped to educate and inspire its industry partners on ways to run their businesses smarter, while also providing a space for customers to learn about and more easily discover the latest offers from the hundreds of available suppliers.

To achieve its vision and ambitions, Technische Unie partnered with nearby integration specialist, Hugo Janzen AV Projecten B.V, and PPDS, for a complete AV solution, with 46 connected Philips Q-Line UHD displays (ranging between 43- 65-inches) installed to bring the futuristic venue to life. This includes a spectacular vertically mounted, multi-screen display, designed to greet visitors as they enter a space that will also be used for events and training.

To maintain the desired, fully immersive visual experience, custom brackets connecting each display together were used for a harmonious finish.

Examples of products, services and solutions offered by Technische Unie and its partners are positioned throughout the Inspiration Center, including within dedicated exhibition bays and experience booths, mocked up to mirror real life scenarios and environments. Philips displays are strategically mounted to the walls, providing comprehensive product details and interactive imagery at every turn, ensuring visitors always remain informed for more detailed and knowledge-based decision making.

(Image credit: PPDS)

Video content is controlled and managed through an intuitive PIXILAB BLOCKS system, which enables staff to make quick and easy updates in full HD or 4K using tablets connected to the network.

With Philips Q-Line’s FailOver technology, screens in the Inspiration Centre will always remain alive and active, never blank, switching automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down.

Hugo Janzen, Owner of Hugo Janzen AV Projects, commented: “The Philips Q-Lines helped us to successfully integrate video displays in a high-level presentation environment.”

Roeland Scholten, Sales Director for Benelux at PPDS, added: “We are delighted to have played such an integral role in bringing this hugely important and inspiring space to life. From the moment they walk in, visitors are immersed into a visually spectacular scene of activity, with each display providing not only a wow factor, but a valuable resource for information – whether that’s finding new products, ways to work smarter or to play a part in looking after our planet.”

Fast Facts

Client: Technische Unie

Location: Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Project: Inspiration Centre Smart Industry

Partners: Hugo Janzen AV Projecten B.V

Philips Products

43BDL3010Q/00 - 5 units

65BDL3010Q/00 - 19 units

32BDL4051D/00 - 3 units

49BDL4031D/00 - 2 units

55BDL4031D/00 - 17 units

