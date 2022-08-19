Five Fun Friday Finds From Future Family & Friends

AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis, has chosen five home technology articles from her siblings' publications, Tom's Guide and TechRadar, that she thinks you'll want to read.

You might be aware that AV Technology and Systems Contractor News brands are owned by the parent company Future plc based in the UK. But few are aware that Future holds nearly 200 brands (opens in new tab) in various categories such as women's lifestyle, music, technology, wealth and finance, and sports, to name a few.

I thought I'd check in with our siblings at Tom's Guide (opens in new tab) and TechRadar (opens in new tab) to share some home technology articles that might interest you.

The horrible alteration in the headline is a nod to my colleague, SCN's content director, Mark Pescatore.

On to the cool articles for your Friday reading:

Best Smartwatch 2022: Top Picks for Every Budget (opens in new tab)

From Tom’s Guide, by Kate Kozuch

Here are the best smartwatches available for iPhone and Android users

The best smartwatches do more than let you know if you're getting a call or text message on your wrist. They're everything in one: a fitness tracker for counting your steps, a digital wallet and in some cases, it can act as a phone, even if your smartphone is nowhere nearby.

From Tom’s Guide, by Nick Pino

We’ve found the best TVs for you, with the best budget options along with 4K and 8K TVs

The best TVs are always changing, but we're always updating our guide to keep up with the latest and greatest models.

We want you to get the whole package when buying something new: great picture quality, rich sound, and all of the smart features available today, and it would be nice to save a buck or two while you're at it.

The Best Bluetooth Speakers in 2022 — Tested and Rated (opens in new tab)

From Tom’s Guide, by Lee Dunkley

These are the best Bluetooth speakers to suit your needs and budget based on our in-depth testing

Whether you’re on a budget or looking to splurge on something a bit more powerful, we’ve compiled a list of the best Bluetooth speakers to suit your needs and pocket. It's important to remember that certain added features will increase the cost, like built-in digital assistance (e.g., Alexa, Google Assistant), or AirPlay support, for example, but you can still find a durable design with strong specs for less with the help of this guide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review (opens in new tab)

From TechRadar, by Lance Ulanoff, contributions from Tom Bedford

A versatile, fun, and productivity-friendly phone/tablet hybrid

Is it possible that we've reached the age of refinement in the foldable phone story? With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung apparently hasn’t tried to reinvent the genre or radically alter the foldable’s display and design. Instead, this latest Galaxy Z device brings a number of small-but-welcome design enhancements over the Z Fold 3, plus a new processor and upgraded camera array.

Best VPN Routers of 2022: Top Routers for Virtual Private Networks (opens in new tab)

From TechRadar, by Matt Hanson

The best VPN routers to make use of your virtual private network connection

There are many reasons why you'd want your router to handle your VPN connection. While it is possible to use software VPNs on individual devices, buy setting up the VPN with your router, you're ensuring that all of your network data goes through the VPN when it is enabled.

This means every device on your network can take advantage of the security and privacy benefits of the VPN you sign up with.

So, read on for our list of the best VPN routers, and at the end we have some expert advice on how to sign up for the best router VPN for your needs.

