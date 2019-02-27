Executive Q&A: Chuck Collins, Digital Projection

What is your position, and what does it entail? What are your responsibilities?

Chuck Collins: I am the vice president of sales in North America. I manage our team of regional sales managers and manufacturer’s representatives in our commercial AV channel, as well as our residential channel.

How long have you been at this position?

I have been with Digital Projection for 22 years, and I have been in my current position for about 12 years. I have been fortunate to work with a great group of professionals who make coming into work both rewarding and enjoyable.

SCN: How has your background prepared you for your role?

I started my career as a commercial AV dealer salesperson, then as a regional manager for a manufacturer, and while I have never worked as a manufacturer’s representative, I have always admired them. Having worked in both worlds allows me to more effectively nurture and maintain key relationships that are beneficial for everyone involved.

What are your short- and long-term goals?

My short-term goal is to continue to have fun in everything I do. My long-term goals are to stay curious, continue to learn, and live with passion. On a more personal note, one of my long-term goals is to run a half marathon.

SCN: What is the greatest challenge you face?

The greatest challenge I face today is conveying the unique value proposition of Digital Projection in a marketplace that is packed with great competitors.

When he's not working, Collins enjoys spending time with his beloved dog.

Where do you see the projection market heading?

The professional audiovisual industry is always evolving, so there are always new things to learn. Digital Projection continues to push the boundaries of resolution and brightness with a concentration on size and price.

Last year, for example, we introduced the first 8K DLP projector—and that was just one of many exciting developments in 2018. With so many companies innovating, I think the projection market will be alive and well for many, many years to come.

Are there new initiatives we are likely to see from Digital Projection?

A couple of years ago Digital Projection introduced the Radiance Direct View LED product. Since then, we’ve been able to create some really amazing visual solutions in a wide variety of environments—and we will continue to expand on our success with those products.

As far as projectors, you will see us expanding our product line at the lower end with more affordable base models. The higher end will include innovative products that feature new light sources, HFR, and HDR.

How can systems contractors better position themselves to profit from products and/or services you have to offer?

One thing that really sets us apart is our Concierge Program, which can best be equated to “project management” from start to finish. This includes multiple on-site surveys, installation support, and commissioning, just to name a few. Dealers love it because they can turn the installation and integration of an LED wall or high-end projector over to us for a hassle-free experience. They can be confident that the most technical of challenges will be shouldered by the experts at DP. Integrators can learn more about all of our programs at www.digitalprojection.com.