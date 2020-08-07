Lori Bajorek, president of the National eSports Association, gave the keynote address at the 2020 AV/IT Summit on Aug. 6.

"Even though esports is played in a virtual world, it is a team sport that fosters community," Bajorek said in her presentation, "Esports in Education: How Video Games are Changing the Way We Learn." "Now that we are all socially distanced, even esports need to pivot. We all need to pivot."

Watch the video below to see Bajorek's full presentation.

The exhibit hall and content from the 2020 AV/IT Summit is available online until Sept. 7, 2020.

Visit avitsummit.com for more information.

