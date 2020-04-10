Digital Signage Spotlight: LED Video Walls

LED video walls have quickly become a staple of the digital signage world. In the current climate where signage systems have to be quickly adapted and changed, we looked for products to feature in our showcase that emphasize superior UI and ease of installation, all while delivering incredible results. Digital Signage Magazine spoke with leading manufacturers to discover which of their latest and greatest video wall products are making an impact in today's marketplace. The products in our survey here demonstrate the recent advances that are making video walls and their important messages more adaptable and versatile than ever.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the latest pro AV products for LED video walls.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Chief) Chief TiLED Series Modular Mounts Chief’s TiLED Series is a modular, direct view LED mounting system designed to support creative video wall configurations. Using this

system, integrators can be as creative with the supporting structure as they are with the content. The TiLED System has custom mounts to support panels from six leading manufacturers. Image 2 of 7 Hall Research Simplified User Interface Hall Research’s VERSA-4K AV-over-IP (AVoIP) system delivers simple, yet robust, digital signage that’s easy to implement and maintain. For example, once installed, customers can select one of three pre-programmed buttons on the UI-IP8-DP to display the requested configurations. Hall guides clients through customizing the programming for the system, so it truly becomes plug-and-play. The VERSA-4K is scalable and can be expanded on a large scale utilizing existing systems. Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: NEC Display) NEC dvLED Poster Displays The NEC A Series dvLED provides attention-grabbing, vibrant, high-contrast images at nearly any viewing distance. It’s easy to set up, with a built-in media player, floor stand, wall mount, hardware for hanging, and the ability to cascade displays. Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Peerless-AV) Peerless-AV Seamless LED Solutions Seamless LED Solutions by Peerless-AV provides high-quality, customized design in large, personalized LED displays. Peerless-AV Seamless services offer creative designs, customized product managers, installation services, and dedicated LED Mounting Solutions to achieve best results, ensuring partners have a creatively implemented solution in a timely fashion. Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Planar) Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex The Planar CarbonLight CLI Flex line of pliable LED video wall displays combine to create immersive concave or convex curved video walls. Bending into curves as tight as 25-inch or 637 millimeters, these LED modules are ideal for indoor, fixed video wall installations requiring smooth curves, waves, or column wraps. Image 6 of 7 Premier Mounts Convergent Series of LED Mounts The Convergent Series of LED mounting solutions by Premier Mounts is engineered to make both integrators and customers’ lives easier. It features x-y-z adjustment, unlimited modular scalability, and in-stock for 48-hour shipping. Convergent is a customizable solution made for all LED displays. Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung’s The Wall for Business The Wall for Business is Samsung’s next generation of display technology, delivering a solid viewing experience with vibrant visuals. Designed for any business environment, Samsung says customers will experience "extraordinary picture quality and epic clarity." The Wall's slim depth is designed to allow the display easily to complement any space, from showrooms to galleries.

