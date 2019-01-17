Digital Signage Products You Need to See at ISE 2019

Each year, ISE is home to thousand of pro AV product launches. Here are the digital signage products you need to see at the 2019 show.

BrightSign’s Series 4 Product Family

Stand 8-C165

BrightSign’s market leading digital signage media players have been updated to deliver BrightSign’s fastest performance to date. The full product family will be demonstrated and shown publicly for the first time at ISE.

Navori’s Rules-Based Content Triggering for QL2 Digital Signage Software

Stand 8-E195

Navori unveils new rules-based contextual content triggering capabilities within its QL2 digital signage software. These capabilities will offer more flexibility in dynamic content delivery when scheduling. Navori QL2’s new intelligent scheduling and triggering capabilities allow, for example, retailers to base what’s playing on specific screens in stores on inventory levels or deliveries. That means that pre-set “rules” can trigger one-time promotions from linked management systems to announce that new stock has arrived from the distribution center.

Datapath’s iolite 12i

Stand 12-H80

Datapath's iolite 12i is a compact wall controller with twelve integrated HDMI outputs, and three 4K DisplayPort outputs - ideal for menu boards and smaller video wall installations requiring a powerful, quiet controller.

VuWall’s TRx Solution

Stand 15-K250

Designed for presentation rooms, control rooms and complex 4K video distribution across multiple buildings in a campus or workplace. Compatible with all SDVoE Alliance hardware, VuWall's intuitive web interface allows control of systems from any point on the network.

Black Magic Design’s HyperDeck Studio Mini

Stand 3-C140

HyperDeck Studio Mini is a compact, portable broadcast deck ideal for high resolution digital signs with multiple screens, as you can lock and sync the playback of multiple units together.

VITEC’s EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform

Stand 14-M200

VITEC’s EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform enables organizations to centrally manage and stream broadcast-quality IPTV streams and create and distribute eye-catching digital signage and video walls.

tvONE's CORIOmaster Video Wall Processor

Stand 1-M140

tvONE is launching an enhanced CORIOmaster video wall processor including a secure communication suite with full REST API and multi-user control, as well as a HDMI 4-port output module and a dedicated audio module.

Exterity AvediaPlayer 4K Media Player

Stand 10-K163

Exterity’s AvediaPlayer range of media players now includes the m9405 Media Player, which is the final piece of the 4K puzzle for a complete end-to-end, all-Exterity 4K workflow. Key features include 4K Ultra HD video quality, 32GB storage to support hours of media-rich digital signage, a fanless design, and cost-effective Power over Ethernet (PoE).

Elo's Edge Connect

Stand 8-E185

Seamlessly attach any combination of up to four peripherals to the edge of an Elo touchscreen creating a bespoke solution for applications like interactive signage, collaboration, endless aisle and self-service.