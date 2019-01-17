Digital Signage Products You Need to See at ISE 2019

Each year, ISE is home to thousand of pro AV product launches. Here are the digital signage products you need to see at the 2019 show.
VITEC’s EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform
VITEC’s EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform enables organizations to centrally manage and stream broadcast-quality IPTV streams and create and distribute eye-catching digital signage and video walls.
Stand 14-M200
Exterity's AvediaPlayer 4K Media Player
Exterity’s AvediaPlayer range of media players now includes the m9405 Media Player, which is the final piece of the 4K puzzle for a complete end-to-end, all-Exterity 4K workflow. Key features include 4K Ultra HD video quality, 32GB storage to support hours of media-rich digital signage, a fanless design, and cost-effective Power over Ethernet (PoE).
Stand 10-K163
tvONE's CORIOmaster Video Wall Processor
tvONE is launching an enhanced CORIOmaster video wall processor including a secure communication suite with full REST API and multi-user control, as well as a HDMI 4-port output module and a dedicated audio module.
Stand 1-M140
Datapath’s iolite 12i
Datapath's iolite 12i is a compact wall controller with twelve integrated HDMI outputs, and three 4K DisplayPort outputs - ideal for menu boards and smaller video wall installations requiring a powerful, quiet controller.
Stand 12-H80
Navori’s Rules-Based Content Triggering for QL2 Digital Signage Software
Navori unveils new rules-based contextual content triggering capabilities within its QL2 digital signage software—offering more flexibility in dynamic content delivery when scheduling. Navori QL2’s new intelligent scheduling and triggering capabilities allow, for example, retailers to base what’s playing on specific screens in stores on inventory levels or deliveries.
Stand 8-E195
VuWall’s TRx Solution
Designed for presentation rooms, control rooms and complex 4K video distribution across multiple buildings in a campus or workplace. Compatible with all SDVoE Alliance hardware, VuWall's intuitive web interface allows control of systems from any point on the network.
Stand 15-K250
BrightSign’s Series 4 Product Family
BrightSign’s market leading digital signage media players have been updated to deliver BrightSign’s fastest performance to date. The full product family will be demonstrated and shown publicly for the first time at ISE.
Stand 8-C165
Black Magic Design’s HyperDeck Studio Mini
HyperDeck Studio Mini is a compact, portable broadcast deck ideal for high resolution digital signs with multiple screens, as you can lock and sync the playback of multiple units together.
Stand 3-C140
Elo's Edge Connect
Seamlessly attach any combination of up to four peripherals to the edge of an Elo touchscreen creating a bespoke solution for applications like interactive signage, collaboration, endless aisle and self-service.
Stand 8-E185
