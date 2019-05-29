Topics

Digital Signage Products You Need to See at InfoComm 2019

By ()

InfoComm 2019 will set the stage for the rest of the year with hundreds of new products being released at the show. Here are the digital signage products you need to see at InfoComm 2019.

Image 1 of 6

VSN1192 is equipped with dual Intel E5 processors to provide high power with the reliability of Datapath’s VSN range.

Datapath VSN1192

Datapath VSN1192

Booth 753

Datapath’s next generation VSN1192 is the most powerful video wall processor available to the market, equipped with dual Intel E5 processors to provide unparalleled power with the proven reliability of Datapath’s VSN range.

Image 2 of 6

Kitcast Digital Signage Software Platform

Kitcast Digital Signage Software Platform

Kitcast Digital Signage Software Platform

Booth 228

Kitcast, a leading digital signage software for Apple TV, will show how digital signage runs on Apple TV boxes and how to turn Apple TV into enterprise digital signage

Image 3 of 6

tvONE’s CORIOmaster

tvONE’s CORIOmaster

tvOne CORIOmaster


Booth 1632

tvONE’s CORIOmaster video wall processing upgrades include a secure communication suite with full REST API and multi-user control, a HDMI 4-port output module, audio support, and a dedicated audio module.


Image 4 of 6

Infocomm Inspo Visix

Visix AxisTV Signage Suite Cloud

Visix AxisTV Signage Suite Cloud


Visix launches AxisTV Signage Suite Cloud, offering reduced upfront costs and maintenance. Subscription fees include content management server and media player software updates, CMS monitoring and backups, and server maintenance.

Image 5 of 6

Hypervsn Wall

Hypervsn Wall

Hypervsn Wall

Booth 971

HYPERVSN Wall is an integrated holographic display solution of virtually any size for brands dealing with information fatigue. It helps businesses to create a deep emotional connection with customers via immersive 3D visuals.

Image 6 of 6

VuWall TRx

VuWall TRx

VuWall TRx

Booth  2281

VuWall’s TRx is the next-generation video wall and network management solution for presentation rooms, control rooms, and content distribution with easy-to-use drag-and-drop tools and automatic detection and configuration. 


InfoComm is giving our readers a free Exhibit Hall pass to the show! Use VIP Code "FUTURE"  to redeem your free pass. Click here to register.