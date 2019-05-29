InfoComm 2019 will set the stage for the rest of the year with hundreds of new products being released at the show. Here are the digital signage products you need to see at InfoComm 2019.

Image 1 of 6 Datapath VSN1192 Datapath VSN1192 Booth 753 Datapath’s next generation VSN1192 is the most powerful video wall processor available to the market, equipped with dual Intel E5 processors to provide unparalleled power with the proven reliability of Datapath’s VSN range. Image 2 of 6 Kitcast Digital Signage Software Platform Kitcast Digital Signage Software Platform Booth 228 Kitcast, a leading digital signage software for Apple TV, will show how digital signage runs on Apple TV boxes and how to turn Apple TV into enterprise digital signage Image 3 of 6 tvONE’s CORIOmaster tvOne CORIOmaster

Booth 1632 tvONE’s CORIOmaster video wall processing upgrades include a secure communication suite with full REST API and multi-user control, a HDMI 4-port output module, audio support, and a dedicated audio module.

Image 4 of 6 Visix AxisTV Signage Suite Cloud Visix AxisTV Signage Suite Cloud

Visix launches AxisTV Signage Suite Cloud, offering reduced upfront costs and maintenance. Subscription fees include content management server and media player software updates, CMS monitoring and backups, and server maintenance. Image 5 of 6 Hypervsn Wall Hypervsn Wall Booth 971 HYPERVSN Wall is an integrated holographic display solution of virtually any size for brands dealing with information fatigue. It helps businesses to create a deep emotional connection with customers via immersive 3D visuals. Image 6 of 6 VuWall TRx VuWall TRx Booth 2281 VuWall’s TRx is the next-generation video wall and network management solution for presentation rooms, control rooms, and content distribution with easy-to-use drag-and-drop tools and automatic detection and configuration.

