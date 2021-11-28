Cyber Monday Electronics Deals Curated for #AVTweeps

As Black Friday 2021 finished with Thanksgiving leftovers, retailers began stoking the cyber coffers with deals on everything from Paw Patrol to $1,700 off an 8K QLED TV. But we’re going to focus on the latter — the electronics that some of us coveted throughout the year.

Following are some of my personal favorites from this Cyber Monday, and I’ve also curated some that are sure to pique the interest of AV Technology and SCN readers. More Apple products would be on my list, but I’ve never seen them offer a significant price cut.

I looked to our sister publications, Tom’s Guide and TechRadar, for the best deals on electronics and accessories for our hybrid workplaces, and smart homes.

P.S. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Cindy’s Top 10 Cyber Monday Deals

Samsung 65-inch QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Was $4,999.99 now $3,297.99 at Amazon

Save $1,700 - One of the best Cyber Monday TV deals we've spotted so far is this 65-inch QLED 8K TV from Samsung that's on sale for $3,299.99. That's a massive $1,700 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the stunning Samsung display. The Samsung QN900A is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to its exceptional picture quality and state-of-the-art design.

Bose QuietComfort 45

(Image credit: Bose)

Was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

First time on sale! The Bose QuietComfort 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than its predecessor. In our [Tom’s Guide] review, we called them a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

Panasonic Lumix S5

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Was $1,997 now $1,697 @ Amazon

Get $300 off the full-frame Panasonic Lumix S5 mirrorless camera this Black Friday in one of the best deals we've seen yet. The S5 makes it into our list of the best cameras for vloggers, on account of its advanced video features, while its 5-axis image stabilization will be great for both filming and stills shooting.

LG 83-inch C1 OLED

(Image credit: LG)

Was $5,999 now $4,996 @ Walmart

Go big for less with the 83-inch LG C1 OLED, selling now for $1,000 off the regular price. Sure, that's still a pricey 5 grand, but premium OLED displays aren't known for being cheap, especially at this giant size. Packed with features, like HDR, HDMI 2.1 and both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, it's a fantastic TV, now at a slightly more reasonable price.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

(Image credit: iRobot)

Was $299.9 now $174.99 at Amazon

Save $125 - Roomba robot vacuums are one of the most popular Cyber Monday deals, and Amazon has just dropped a further $25 discount on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 692. That brings the price down to just $174.99, which is a fantastic deal for a robot vacuum and the lowest price we've ever seen.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Was $299 now $174 at Amazon

With excellent active noise cancelling, superb sound quality, and a rather neat design, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are well worth your time. And with $122 off their original price, they are a bit of a bargain.

Harmati Electric Standing Desk

(Image credit: Harmati )

Was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

For under $200, this is a brilliant option for anyone looking for a standing desk. It comes in three different colorways and has a quiet, motorized system for raising and lowering the desk. The wood desktop measures 47 inches by 24 inches, and reviewers loved how neatly it fits into most home offices. The best part? You can currently save big on this desk.

Jabra Elite Active 75t

(Image credit: Jabra)

Was $209 now $149 @ Amazon

This deal takes 29% off the original price, saving you $60 in total on the Jabra Elite Active 75t, one of the best wireless earbuds on the market.

Razer Iskur Fabric Gaming Chair

(Image credit: Razer)

Was $499 now $349 at Amazon

Save $149 - Razer is known for making top-shelf gaming peripherals, but it only got into the gaming chair scene last year with the Razer Iskur. This year's follow-up, the Razer Iskur Fabric, improves on the original with a more breathable fabric construction while keeping all the features that makes the Razer Iskur one of the best gaming chairs around.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired Bundle with Echo Show 5

(Image credit: Ring)

Was $144 now $61 @ Amazon

This deal bundles Ring's least-expensive video doorbell with its smallest smart display. When someone presses the button, you'll be able to see them on the Echo Show 5 and talk to them, too. We also recommend you pick up a Ring Chime, as the Ring Video Doorbell Wired doesn't work with existing chimes.

TECHRADAR EXCLUSIVES on VPNs!

PureVPN

(Image credit: PureVPN)

5-year plan | Was $6.65 now $1.13 a month | code 'TECH15'

Save 88% - It may not be the best quality VPN on the market, but PureVPN is without doubt the winner of this year's VPN deals race - especially for TechRadar readers who get to benefit from an extra 15% off with code TECH15. That brings the monthly rate down to an effective $1.13, paying a one-off $67.96 five years of VPN coverage.

NordVPN

(Image credit: NordVPN)

2-year plan | Was $11.95 now $3.29 a month

Save 72% - One of the biggest names in VPN has one of the best savings. This is the lowest we've seen NordVPN for a while now, and is a terrific price on a service that sits in at #2 in our overall chart of the best VPNs.

Surfshark VPN

(Image credit: Surfshark VPN)

2-year + 3 months FREE | Was $12.95 now $2.21/pm

Save 83% - The best cheap VPN just got a whole lot cheaper. It's throwing in three free months to its 24-month plan, so you get a whole 27 months of boosted cyber security with loads of great features for only $2.21 a month.

MORE CYBER MONDAY DEALS

MacBook Air (M1)

(Image credit: Apple)

Was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The new M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours in our battery test. In our [Tom’s Guide] review, we found it offered amazing MacBook Pro-like power at a lesser cost. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you want an even bigger bargain, the 512GB model is also on sale for $1,099 ($100 off).

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

(Image credit: Fire)

Was $139 now $69 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD Kids tablets are great for youngsters, thanks to their combination of chunky rubber bumper, Fire for Kids software and a a no-questions-asked two-year replacement guarantee. They're available in 7, 8 and 10-inch varieties, and all are super-cheap at Amazon right now.

EPOS H3 Gaming Headset

(Image credit: EPOS)

Was $99.99 now $86 at Amazon

Save nearly $23 on the EPOS H3 Gaming headset, which proudly sits on our list of the best Xbox Series X headsets. But this comfortable and sleek all-rounder headset doesn't just work on XSX, it's also compatible with PS5, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.

JBL Tune 120TWS

(Image credit: JBL)

Was $120 now $59 @ Amazon

This deal takes 50% off the original price. JBL's wireless earbuds pack a punch with a 5.8mm driver for solid bass performance. With 16 hours of battery life shared between the headphones and their charging case, you'll be able to rock out all day long.

GoPro Hero10 Black + Accessories + Subscription

(Image credit: GoPro Hero10 Black )

Was $549 now $349 @ GoPro

The Hero10 Black is GoPro's new action camera, adding a new processor, higher resolution and improved image stabilization into an already compelling package. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review, and it's even better value right now. This deal direct from GoPro is not only $100 cheaper than we've seen it elsewhere, but also throws in a 1-year GoPro subscription and accessories pack.

Marshall Emberton

(Image credit: Marshall)

Was $150 now $129.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Whether it's the IPX7 water-resistant rating, over 20 hours of use, or light weight, this portable speaker from Marshall has a lot going for it. And, this Cyber Monday, it's cheaper than we've seen it this year, now at 13% off. Of course, that wouldn’t matter if it didn’t sound good, which it does. In fact, its multi-directional sound means that you can hear the music clearly no matter where you’re sitting in relation to it.

Hulu

(Image credit: Hulu)

Was $6.99 per month now $0.99 per month

With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $6.99 per month, so you'll be saving $6 per month (for up to 12 months) with this offer. The deal expires on Monday (Nov. 29) at 11:59 p.m. PT so there's no time to lose.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Dot

(Image credit: Ring)

Was $99 now $41 @ Amazon

Ring's cheapest video doorbell is even cheaper in this deal that takes $18 off its regular price and throws in a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) to go with it. You get a 1080p camera and two-way talk, while the Echo Dot can act as your doorbell chime.

Samsung HW-S50A

(Image credit: Samsung)

Was $249 now $147 @ Amazon

This Samsung soundbar not only looks great, thanks to its premium fabric finish, but also sounds great on account of its five internal speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Not only does it have Bluetooth, but it's also packing a Music Mode so you can stream your favorite Spotify tunes to it. Amazon has currently knocked $102 off the usual price, bringing it to its lowest level.

Cleer Audio Crescent

(Image credit: Cleer Audio)

Was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

It's by no means a cheap option, but the Cleer Audio Crescent not only upgrades your audio but also adds a statement product to your living room. It offers 8 front-facing, full-range drivers and 2 large woofers. It's a 3D soundbar that can really fill out a room. Plus, it offers built-in Google Assistant support which is a nice touch. We awarded it 4 stars in our [Tom’s Guide] review.

Google Chromecast (3rd Gen) Streamer

(Image credit: Google)

Was $29.98 now $19.98 at Walmart

Save $10 - The Google Chromecast is a brilliantly functional streaming dongle. There's plenty of app support, Google Assistant voice commands, and a great Android TV interface holding things together. Note you won't get 4K streaming, or a remote.

Belkin Power Strip Surge Protector

(Image credit: Belkin)

Was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - This Belkin power strip has over 65,000 positive reviews and is on sale for the cheapest price we've ever seen at just $19.99 at Amazon. It boasts several AC outlets, an 8-foot long cable that comes in handy when your outlet feels like it's located in a faraway desert outpost, and a 3,940-Joule energy rating. With 12 outlets, you'll have room to keep all your smart and mobile devices charged.

Apple MagSafe Charger

(Image credit: Apple)

Was $39 now $31.99 at Amazon

A nice little 18% discount on this Apple accessory, the Apple MagSafe charger can be used to charge iPhone 12 models onwards, as well as AirPods with a wireless charging case. As a ubiquitous Apple accessory, this is one of those essential bits of kit always worth snatching up in an Amazon Cyber Monday deal as a cheap stocking filler or gift.

Fire TV Cube

(Image credit: Fire)

Was $119.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Today's Cyber Monday deal from Amazon includes the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Philips Hue White and Color Lightstrip Plus 2M Starter Kit

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Was $109.99 now $68.99 at Best Buy

Save $41 – There's a significant $41 saving on this starter set for the Philips Hue Lightstrip. Use it to jazz up the ambiance in any room around your home. Be that adding a customizable glow effect behind the TV, fitting strip lights in the kitchen, or whatever your imagination decides.

Ring Alarm 8-piece Set

(Image credit: Ring)

Was $424.98 now $229.98 at Amazon

Save $195 - Buying all your smart home devices in one bundle is a good way to save cash, and this package is much cheaper than buying everything separately. This package has received two discounts over Cyber Monday and is now the cheapest it's ever been. Note, these devices are now shipping for a mid-December delivery date.

Thank you to our sister publications, Tom’s Guide and TechRadar for keeping an eye on the best deals. Be sure to check out each site for hundreds of Cyber Monday deals.