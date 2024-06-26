Class of 2024: University of Central Florida

Left to Right: Scott Pritchett, manager, Multimedia Services; Gus Matos, Multimedia Specialist II (Image credit: University of Central Florida)

AV/IT TEAM: Donald Merritt, director learning resources; Todd McMahon, assistant director instructional technology; Michael Ferry, assistant director instructional technology; Scott Hardy, OIR project manager; Brooke Kamp, OIR project manager; Raiza Ramos-Deatherage, OIR procurement specialist; Remy Arce, manager, OIR project services; OIR project services team: Gary Kennedy, Derek Jefferson, Eric Babbington, Gabriel Jackson, Ed Brown, Kevin Schwab, OIR warehouse team: El Garofalo, Gabriel Ramos-Burgos; OIR programming team: Chris Moretti, Abdiel Perez-Telez; OIR design manager: Jameel Mills

Left to right: Gus Matos, multimedia specialist II; Franchesca Larose, student tech (Image credit: University of Central Florida)

GOALS: The team’s primary goal was to enhance and upgrade the AV technology in 350 spaces across the University of Central Florida, assisted by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

(Image credit: University of Central Florida)

EQUIPMENT SNAPSHOT Panasonic projection, Catchbox microphone systems, Epson document cameras, Listen Technologies assisted listening, PTZOptics cameras, Kandao conference room cameras, Huddly conference room cameras, Clear Touch interactive displays, Sony BRAVIA non-interactive displays, Crestron classroom control and signal distribution, Atlona Velocity conference room control and signal distribution

CHALLENGES: Major challenges to this upgrade included supply chain interruption, fast-paced deadlines for procuring the equipment, utilizing the funding, and getting everything installed.

FINAL INSTALL/USER BENEFITS: Since project completion, users have enjoyed drastically improved teaching and learning experiences. The AV solutions installed in campus classrooms include projection, microphone systems, assisted listening, interactive displays, room control, and more.