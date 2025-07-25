How Clear-Com Helps Theme Park Guests Get Ready to Ride

Clear-Com recently implemented its EQUIP intercom system at Merlin Theme Parks, enhancing ride operations, safety, and guest satisfaction through improved team communication. Tyrell introduced Merlin to Clear-Com’s EQUIP system, a hands-free, full-duplex intercom solution designed to streamline real-time conversations between ride operators, loaders, and platform staff.

“People would stand at a phone or a point on the ride having conversations, they weren’t checking bars or batching people into lanes," said Kiran O’Connor, continuous improvement lead at Merlin Theme Park. "That was a bottleneck we set out to solve. We needed a hands-free, full-duplex communication system without the need to press a button or pick up a phone. After evaluating several suppliers, Clear-Com’s EQUIP system hit everything we were looking for.”

The EQUIP system’s integrated battery life lasting a full operating day, with no trailing battery packs, and natural full-duplex conversation capability have revolutionized communication for the teams.

“Initially, some team members were hesitant, wondering if they should talk because suddenly everyone could hear them," said O'Connor. "But very quickly, they settled in and understood when the right time was to have those conversations. Things that previously required stopping operations to speak to a ride operator can now happen instantly over the headset."

The results speak for themselves. There has been up to an 18% increase in ride throughput by reducing delays and improving seat filling efficiency; an average improvement of 8-9% across multiple rides, one of the largest gains from recent operational changes; and significant risk mitigation for teams working at height or in complex environments through instant, hands-free communication.

Clear-Com has partnered closely with Tyrell throughout the rollout, customizing the solution for each attraction’s unique needs. “Tyrell has been instrumental in making this project a success,” said Ben Turnwell, EMEA regional sales manager. “They have been involved at every stage, from technical planning to on-site support and aftercare.”

“At each new attraction, Clear-Com visits our site, understands our operation, and makes bespoke recommendations on transceiver placement and cabling routes to optimize performance,” explained O’Connor.

A recent example is the rollout of the new Hyper coaster at Thorpe Park, where Clear-Com’s system ensured flawless communication from day one, contributing to peak throughput performance.

“Clear-Com has been great all the way through, providing excellent aftercare support. There’s always someone on the phone when we need to discuss ideas or troubleshoot. They consistently put boots on the ground to see us and understand our needs firsthand,” O’Connor added.