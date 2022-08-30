AV Technology Manager's Guide to the Visualization Ecosystem

8 Visually Engaging Case Studies (opens in new tab): Control room video wall for a 219-square-mile spaceport | Video monument to Hollywood glamor | Broadcast Operations Command Center | Inspirational showroom takes customers on a journey of imagination | Large-scale data visualization | IPTV system enhances the patient experience | Expansive art galleries with a future vision | Digital signage alleviates stress at a busy airport

32 Industry Thought Leaders (opens in new tab) share what trends AV/IT decision-makers should consider when planning their next visualization project. Creating a visually immersive experience is finally within reach for nearly anyone wanting to deliver content that engages an audience.

An AV/IT Team (opens in new tab) migrates Oak Creek Assembly of God services to hybrid, showcasing the value of blending brick and mortar with digital offerings, delighting its congregants with enhanced 4K video, and increasing viewership with 1080p streaming.

37 Visualization Products (opens in new tab) to help ensure the best image. LCD, LED, OLED, dvLED, micro LED, projection, signal processing and distribution, content management, 4K extenders, switching, controllers, mounts, video wall configuration tools, collaboration, power, media players, kiosks, digital signage apps, visualization tools, and platforms

DOWNLOAD NOW! (opens in new tab)