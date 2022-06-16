AV Industry Veteran Introduces a Newcomer

I caught up with Control Concepts, Inc.'s marketing specialist Emily Rocha, and account manager, Brittany DiCesare at the annual AVIXA Women’s Council Breakfast during InfoComm 2022. The following is an excerpt from The Official InfoComm Show Daily, Day Three Edition (opens in new tab).

If you look at DiCesare’s LinkedIn account, it says, “relationship builder and solution finder.” Anyone who knows her would agree that description is accurate. After four years as manager of Professional Society Member Programs with AVIXA (opens in new tab), six months ago she joined Control Concepts, Inc. (opens in new tab) as an account manager. This InfoComm was her first as an attendee.

“I've already been able to start some mentoring relationships within our company,” DiCesare said. “We're over 25 percent female, so it's been great to be able to help them along their careers.” Her mentorship doesn’t stop with Control Concepts. “I get to help others too. I brought someone here today who is trying to get into the industry. So, I was like, yeah, just come to the breakfast. Let's go. This is where you need to be.”

In her new role, DiCesare leverages relationships she built while at AVIXA. “We're all about building relationships. We want to help manufacturers with any problems that they're experiencing across the control platforms. We really get be a solution provider.”

DiCesare is mentoring a newcomer to the AV industry, her colleague, Emily Rocha joined Control Concepts seven months ago as a marketing specialist. While the AV industry was unfamiliar to Rocha, having worked at an IT company in Brazil, she is comfortable navigating technology. As for her expectation for attending her first InfoComm she said, “It's about the relationships that I have had in these past seven months and being able to meet them in person that is amazing."

In her first ten minutes into the breakfast gathering, Rocha said, “I’ve already met some amazing woman, and want to understand more about how I can be part of this, how I can be helpful, and how it could be helpful to me as well.”

Welcome to the AV industry and this great, supportive community, Emily Rocha!

[ Control Concepts Welcomes Brittany DiCesare (opens in new tab) ]