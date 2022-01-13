Control Concepts Welcomes Brittany DiCesare

Successful businesses are built on trusting relationships, that establish community, fulfill needs, serve clients, and are inherently supportive throughout all phases of engagement. While these qualities can be captured in an organization’s core beliefs and strategy, there still needs to be an internal champion who carries the torch and responsibility of leading the charge toward growth of new opportunities and nurturing of existing relationships. Control Concepts is proud to announce that they have found that person with the addition of Brittany DiCesare.

With a focus on helping manufacturers elevate the compatibility of their products by leveraging their API and simplifying integration and programming through the availability of control system modules, drivers, and plugins; Brittany’s role will benefit not only Control Concepts and clients, but also the industry at large.

“We are thrilled to have Brittany join our team! She not only brings her ‘can do’ attitude, positivity, and affinity for relationship building to our clients and team, she also possesses a growth-minded perspective that will have equally lasting benefit,” remarked Steve Greenblatt, Control Concepts’ president and founder. “As Control Concepts continues to be known as a speciality AV software development company with a focus on solving the intricate challenges of device control and API integration, Brittany will lead the way in engaging with clients and prospects to identify how we can best serve their needs.”

Brittany is no stranger to the AV industry nor to community building or developing mutually rewarding relationships. Prior to Control Concepts, Brittany served as the Manager of Member Programs at AVIXA responsible for member engagement and growth of volunteer involvement that included industry-wide councils and mentorship programs.

“I couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter of my career in the AV industry,” shared Brittany. “I feel like I have found my home! Control Concepts’ culture, belief system, and forward-thinking mentality resonate with me personally making it easy to spread the word of how we can be an ideal partner for clients and prospects.”

Brittany’s in-depth understanding of AV industry roles along with the relationships she built during her time at AVIXA will pay dividends in her new role. By recognizing what is uniquely important to each industry discipline, Brittany has the opportunity to relate to the Control Concepts’ audience on a personalized level and convey how the company’s offerings benefit each constituent through facilitating ease of integration, efficiency of projects, reliability of systems, and ease of day-to-day job stress.