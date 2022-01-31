With the increasing need for streaming and video conferencing in hybrid environments, integrators are looking for solutions that are easy-to-use for the end user.

HuddleCamHD, a manufacturer of affordable USB-based video conferencing cameras and audio solutions, announced the release of the SimplTrack Lite, a plug-and-play auto-tracking camera. Featuring flexible options for nearly any setting, the SimplTrack Lite has built-in compatibility for a range of system configurations.

“With the streaming and video conferencing markets continuing to see high demand, we wanted to design an auto-tracking camera that just worked,” said Matt Davis, director of technology and information systems at HuddleCamHD and sister company PTZOptics. “The SimplTrack Lite truly is a plug-and-play solution. It relies on facial framing and auto-tracking as soon as it’s turned on, so whether you’re recording a lecture or streaming a worship service, the video looks great from moment one.”

Auto-Tracking with Ease

The HuddleCamHD SimplTrack Lite automatically creates smooth tracking shots without the need for technology expertise or a camera operator. Users can simply unbox the camera, plug it into a USB 2.0 connection, and start recording or streaming with motion tracking: no software setup required. Thanks to its 20X optical zoom, the 1080p camera can be positioned up to 50 feet away from the subject. With a 59.5-degree field of view and 270 degrees of rotation, those being recorded are free to move about the tracking area.

The camera can also be configured with specific preset tracking zones via a simple, one-time setup process. Preset zones can keep the camera centered on specific areas like whiteboards or conference tables.

[ HuddleCamHD Rolls Out NDI Technology ]

Built-In Compatibility

The SimplTrack Lite is fully compatible with most video conferencing, lecture capture, and learning management systems and can be easily integrated with practically any existing hardware due to its range of included output options: NDI|HX, USB, IP, SDI and HDMI. The camera features 3.5mm audio jack for an external mic, and it can also capture audio using a computer’s built-in microphone when connected via USB.

[ Yamaha UC and HuddleCamHD Design Meeting Room Conferencing Packages ]

Flexible Options for Any Deployment

Featuring PoE, along with multiple mounting configurations, the SimplTrack Lite can adapt to any indoor setting. Users that are looking for more control can enable Manual Mode via IP or included RS-232 cable to operate the camera with the included IR remote, a PTZ camera joystick controller, or camera control apps. The SimplTrack Lite comes with an IR remote, USB 2.0 cable, an RS-232 control cable, power supply, a three-year parts and labor warranty, and a quick start guide that will get users up and running with the camera in no time.

Available for $1,649, the HuddleCamHD SimplTrack Lite auto-tracking camera provides a user-friendly solution to all streaming and video conferencing needs.