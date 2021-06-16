Yamaha UC and HuddleCamHD Design Meeting Room Conferencing Packages

HuddleCamHD and Yamaha Unified Communications have rolled out conferencing bundles that pair Yamaha UC audio conferencing hardware with HuddleCamHD video conferencing cameras. Adapted for today’s evolving video conferencing and hybrid learning requirements, the bundles are designed to fit a variety of small, medium, and large meeting and teaching environments and budgets.

Small Rooms

The small-room bundle pairs Yamaha UC’s portable YVC-330 USB and Bluetooth speakerphone with the HuddleCamHD Pro or HuddleCamHD 3X.

The Pro offers a zoomable 4K image in a convenient webcam package, while the 3X provides 1080p video with a robotic pan-tilt-zoom feature. With a simple USB connection, these cameras can be used with the YVC-330 speakerphone for a complete audiovisual solution.

Medium Rooms

The pairing for medium sized rooms features Yamaha UC’s YVC-1000 conference phone and either the HuddleCamHD 3X or HuddleView camera.

The YVC-1000 USB and Bluetooth conference phone is an intuitive communications system featuring separate microphone and speaker units for flexibility during audio, web, and video conferencing in medium to large spaces.

The two-camera HuddleView system uses facial tracking and motion to auto-frame subjects. Using a 12x optical zoom, HuddleView frames the first meeting participant and continually adjusts as more participants enter the meeting space.

Large Rooms

The package for large rooms such as boardrooms, lecture halls, or auditoriums includes Yamaha’s HD Single and HD Dual wireless microphone system with HuddleCamHD SimplTrack2.

Yamaha’s HD Single and HD Dual wireless microphone system features a portable plug-and-play design with simple setup and superior HD sound quality.

The HuddleCamHD SimplTrack2 is an auto-tracking PTZ camera with 20x optical zoom. For larger rooms requiring PTZ control with multiple line-in or line-out options at either 10x, 20x, or 30x, HuddleCamHD recommends PTZOptics NDI cameras.

“Great meetings and learning sessions are a result of best-in-class audio and video solutions that enable clear, distraction-free conversation,” said Michelle Baeza, director of strategic partnerships at Yamaha Unified Communications. “By partnering with HuddleCamHD, we are providing our customers with more interoperable options that are easy to deploy and incredibly simple to use to ensure flawless collaboration in any room.”

“We’ve made it our focus to design the highest quality, plug-and-play camera solutions for meeting rooms of all sizes,” said Matt Davis, director of technology and information systems at HuddleCamHD and PTZOptics. “We’re thrilled to have such synergy with Yamaha, which will undoubtedly serve our customers well.”

More information about the Yamaha Unified Communications HuddleCamHD partnership is available at huddlecamhd.com/yamaha.

