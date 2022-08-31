5 Stories We Loved Writing That You Loved Reading—August '22 Edition

We call them "the articles that don't die." The true test of quality content is one that keeps getting read the whole month long. Here's a look back at the most read stories on the AV Network (opens in new tab) from August 2022.

USB Type-C: One Port to Rule Them All

Although USB Type-C is one of the most sophisticated and flexible payload and power connectivity ports offered today, it is perhaps the most misunderstood consumer and commercial AV interface to date. This tiny connector’s marketplace momentum is unprecedented, expected to surpass $127 billion by 2030, according to Future Market Insights. Driving its adoption is the industry-wide move toward USB4 and Thunderbolt. The goal of this article is to provide AV professionals some clarity and foundational knowledge on USB4 and USB Type-C.

Here's a deep dive into what you need to know about USB4 and USB Type-C, including how it handles video transport.

An SCN Executive Q&A: NEARITY Moves Toward Meeting Equity

CEO Andy Xin is working to improve the hybrid meeting experience. He sat down with SCN's Mark J. Pescatore to discuss where the Pro AV industry is heading, some of his largest challenges, and the unique technologies NEARITY offers.

Read the exclusive interview here.

Is AVoIP at a Tipping Point? One Man's Opinion

During a meeting no one cares how content gets transported to the display. They want it to be easy, they want it to be reliable, they want it to be accurate, and they assume its secure. An HDMI cable between the computer and the display is all these things. When there are multiple sources to be routed to multiple displays matrix switchers achieve the objectives. If an acceptable solution exists, why change it?

AV/IT industry veteran, Paul Zielie has an opinion on whether AV-over-IP is at a tipping point, or if it's even close.



5 Takeaways from the AV/IT Summit 2022

If you build it, they will come.

Samsung and the New York Mets are building an exciting gameday experience at Citi Field and SCN and AV Tech took its AV/IT Summit to Queens, NY, to show industry leaders what's happening. With five panels discussing the future of Pro AV, esports, hybrid meetings, and so much more, SCN's Wayne Cavadi looks at what was learned at another successful Summit.

Take a look here.

15 Hardware and Software Solutions for AV Control

From intuitive capacitive touch panel interfaces, software-based control platforms, a new era of networked microphones, extending DisplayPort 1.2 signals up to 200m over a single LC multi-mode fiber, hardware or software gateway over the internet for remote configuration, management, and control, artificial intelligence–to provide a simple and convenient way to manage audio, a solution for powering and protecting AV systems, extend a 4K HDMI source up to 328 feet to a 4K display, a virtual control appliance, highly reliable, efficient, and robust enough to support 1000s of devices, perform tasks, schedule tasks, and execute tasks by batch, distribute up to 4K @60Hz, efficient installations with all the advanced customization, ultra-flexible 1080p transmitter and receiver pair, and instant collaborating without additional computers.

These 15 products are designed for the control of AV.

